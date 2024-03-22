Pearl Jam to Release New LP ‘Dark Matter’ With One-Night-Only Global Theatrical Experience

Considered one of the Top 10 Live Acts of All Time by Rolling Stone, the rock band Pearl Jam sold over 85 million albums throughout their time on stage. During their first year of eligibility, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame even inducted the band in 2017. Releasing several albums over the decade, the band is currently preparing to share their twelfth album, Dark Matter, with fans on April 19. While not that far away, Pearl Jam decided to make their first album in four years extra special by releasing it early. But there is a catch.

Just a few days before the album hits shelves, Pearl Jam will offer a preview of their songs with a one-night showing in theaters on April 16. Posting the announcement online, the band wrote, “To celebrate the release of the new album, Pearl Jam invites you to a global theatrical experience, Dark Matter – One Night Only, on April 16th, 2024.” And given that it is an album, there will be two showings. Pearl Jam explained, “Attendees will be among the very first to hear the band’s new record in select cinemas around the world. This communal experience will play Dark Matter in its entirety twice: first in a dark cinema, and then again with added visuals.”

To celebrate the release of the new album, Pearl Jam invites you to a global theatrical experience, Dark Matter – One Night Only, on April 16th, 2024.



Attendees will be among the very first to hear the band's new record in select cinemas around the world. This communal experience will play Dark Matter in its entirety twice: first in a dark cinema, and then again with added visuals.

Stone Gossard Talks New Song From Pearl Jam

Besides offering a unique experience for their new album, Pearl Jam already released two tracks, “Dark Matter” and “Running.” Discussing “Running”, guitarist Stone Gossard raved about the song’s bridge to Spin. He said, “Jeff [Ament] had the main parts for that one, and we worked it over as a band. I love the bridge. I don’t know what the hell those chords are that Mike [McCready]’s playing, but it sounds original. It’s one of the last ones we recorded at Shangri-La, and it was fun to come up with one more uptempo song. [Eddie Vedder’s] vocal dexterity here and on a few other spots on the album is just stunning.”

While thrilled about Dark Matter, 2024 marked a big year for Pearl Jam. Not only is the band sharing new music, but in just a few months, Pearl Jam will hit the road once again for a global tour. Kicking off on May 4, the band will visit Boston, Las Vegas, New York, Chicago, and even travel overseas to perform in Europe. With a massive schedule ahead of them, Pearl Jam doesn’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

