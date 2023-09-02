Kenny Chesney Pays Tribute to the Late Jimmy Buffett

Today (September 2), Jimmy Buffett fans across the globe woke up to the devastating news of his death. Passing at 76 years old, Buffett’s impact on the music industry could never be overstated, as his dozens of studio albums full of tropical hits, his many charitable efforts, and even the books he authored helped build a lasting legacy.

Videos by American Songwriter

To honor this, fellow country star Kenny Chesney offered a tribute to the late Mississippi singer this morning. Making a post to Instagram that includes two separate videos, Chesney shared a heartfelt message to Buffett in the caption.

[RELATED: Jimmy Buffett Dead at 76]

“So goodbye Jimmy. Thanks for your friendship and the songs I will carry in my heart forever. Sail On Sailor,” he wrote.

In the post’s first video, Chesney is seen with guitar in hand, sitting right where the waves break on the beach in Key West, Florida. Singing the opening verses of Buffett’s 1974 hit “A Pirate Looks at Forty,” Chesney gives a melancholic performance.

Mother, mother ocean, I have heard you call

Wanted to sail upon your waters since I was three feet tall

You’ve seen it all, you’ve seen it all

Watched the men who rode you, switch from sails to steam

And in your belly, you hold the treasures few have ever seen

Most of ’em dream, most of ’em dream

For the second video, Chesney includes a clip of him and Buffett forming a duet on stage to sing the latter’s smash hit “Margaritaville” (1977), which launched Buffett into another realm of acclaim upon release.

[RELATED: The Texas Roots and Laid-Back Ethos Behind Jimmy Buffet’s Classic “Margaritaville”]

Before Buffett’s death, he collaborated twice with Chesney. The first time came in 2004, as Chesney joined other powerhouses like Alan Jackson and George Strait on a cover of Hank Williams’ “Hey Good Lookin’,” which landed on Buffett’s License to Chill LP. Then, Chesney and Buffett reconnected in 2018 for “Trying to Reason With Hurricane Season,” a song originally written by Buffett and meant to be included on his 1974 album, A1A. Since it never earned a commercial release, Chesney reprised it alongside Buffett for his own album, Songs for the Saints (2018).

Check out both versions below:

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for CMT