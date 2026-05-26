3 Rock Songs From the 1970s That Haven’t Stood the Test of Time

Some songs don’t age as their initial popularity would suggest. It’s not necessarily that these songs get worse over time, but the advent of new sounds and ideas can dampen the effects of older material, making songs seem cheesy, overly simple, or odd in the grand scheme of an artist’s career. The three 1970s rock songs below haven’t exactly stood the test of time. They have all lost a bit of their charm.

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“Brown Sugar” — The Rolling Stones

The sound of The Rolling Stones’ “Brown Sugar” hasn’t aged a day. It still rocks as hard as it did back in 1971. But the lyrical content has been called into question by modern standards. “Drums beating, cold English blood runs hot / Lady of the house wondering where it’s gonna stop / House boy knows that he’s doing alright / You shoulda heard him just around midnight,” the lyrics read.

The themes of racism and sexuality might’ve been an earnest effort in the early 70s, but nowadays, it feels a tad too touchy for its own good. Whatever message the band was trying to deliver in this 1970s rock song is shrouded in uncomfortable imagery.

“Muskrat Love” — Captain & Tennille

This soft rock track was wildly popular upon its release, playing into the conventions of the day. Nowadays, this Captain & Tennille song epitomizes the decade’s cheesier side. “Singing and jingling a jangle / Float like the heavens above / Looks like Muskrat Love,” the lyrics read.

The music industry today is far too serious to ever let something as whimsically romantic slide. This song has become a novelty over the decades, losing any earnestness it once had. This track has made Captain & Tennille the punchline to many jokes—at least made by those who can’t find it in themselves to enjoy such a tender song.

“Having My Baby” — Paul Anka

Paul Anka’s easy-listening, soft rock song “Having My Baby” isn’t a hit that has stood the test of time. It’s a little too overly sentimental for a modern audience. Plus, the messaging can feel a bit icky. “What a lovely way of sayin’ what you’re thinkin’ of me / I can see it, your face is glowin’,” the lyrics read.

This song has continued to hold a place in pop culture as a throwback, but it isn’t a 70s song that’s still celebrated the way it was when it was released.

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