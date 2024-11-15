Why Pop Punk Will Never Die: 5 Songs That Still Rule the Airwaves

Is pop-punk dead? Just take a listen to any alternative radio station and you’ll find out that no, it’s really not. Pop-punk will allegedly never die as long as there are iconic hits to play. Here are five of the biggest radio hits from the early 2000s pop-punk scene that are still played today.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 3 Classic Pop-Punk All-Timers from the 2000s]

From All-American Rejects to Paramore and Beyond, Alternative Radio Loved These Hits

The All-American Rejects’ mega-hit “Dirty Little Secret” was released on their 2005 second album, Move Along (which also included the ultra-popular title track), and there’s no better way to get a bunch of pop-punk elders to absolutely rage than to play the opening riff of this song. It’s still a staple of alternative radio stations today, proving that “Dirty Little Secret” has staying power almost 20 years later.

“Sugar, We’re Goin Down” was just one of Fall Out Boy’s biggest hits, released in 2005 on the band’s sophomore album From Under the Cork Tree. The first time I heard this song was on my local alternative station (shout out to 97X, who just announced All-American Rejects as the headliner for their Next Big Thing concert). The song is classic, the music video is bizarre, and it remains one of Fall Out Boy’s biggest radio hits.

Pop-Punk is Alive and Well, and the Lasting Radio Popularity of These Songs Proves It

While Sum 41 officially disbands in January, they will live forever on the radio with songs like “Fat Lip.” Released in 2001 on their debut album All Killer No Filler, “Fat Lip” blended heavy guitar and pop-punk vulnerabilities to paint a clear picture of misfits and rejects. This song jumps all over the place lyrically and tempo-wise, going from heavy, shreddy verses to a slow, lilting bridge before exploding again into the chorus. “Fat Lip” was when we all knew Sum 41 had that special pop-punk something to settle them in for the long haul.

What to say about “Misery Business”? Released in 2007 on Paramore’s sophomore album Riot!, this song became their identifier for a long time. When you think of Paramore, you think of “Misery Business.” While Hayley Williams has expressed regret over some of the lyrics, this song still conjures up a specific era of pop-punk radio that has lasted well into the present.

When we talk about riffs, we need to talk about the opening of “Ocean Avenue” by Yellowcard. The guitar sound in the beginning is surprisingly crisp at the same time that it’s chunky and gritty. The overall sonic adventure of “Ocean Avenue” is more like a religious experience, and in 2003 the song was ultimately unique in a mainstream space. As far as pop-punk goes, “Ocean Avenue” is a radio icon.

Featured Image by Theo Wargo/WireImage