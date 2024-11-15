The Foo Fighters Tribute to George Harrison That Dave Grohl Calls His “Least Favorite Song”

It’s an inevitable truth that musicians don’t like all their songs. When they age and their taste becomes more refined, they often view their past work with a keen and critical eye. As a result, they can’t help but cringe and become unsettled with some of the artistic decisions that made in their earlier years. It’s a story that is as old as music itself, and one other infamous musician who has perpetuated the tale is Dave Grohl.

Despite his highly decorated and acclaimed career, it hasn’t stopped Grohl from criticizing himself. Even though Grohl has considered a lot of music to be gems, there are two songs in particular he seemingly can’t even listen to without having a visceral response.

Dave Grohl’s Early Mistakes With The Foo Fighters

The Foo Fighters was a collective group of young, hungry, and somewhat inexperienced musicians. That being so, minuscule mistakes were bound to be made and Grohl made that very apparent. Specifically, when talking about the band’s two songs, “Oh, George” and “Learn to Fly.” Despite the success it brought the Foo Fighters early on, Grohl doesn’t look back on tracks with much fondness.

“Learn To Fly” acts as the Foo Fighters’ title track on their album, There Is Nothing Left to Lose. However, if Grohl could go back he would not have that be the reality. Years ago on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Grohl revealed that the meaning of the song was not nearly as profound as people viewed it to be. Instead, the song was simply about him wanting to become a pilot. For that reason, Grohl is not a fan of the song given the elementary writing in it.

In addition to “Learn To Fly,” the other song Grohl can’t stand is the Foo Fighter’s tribute to George Harrison, “Oh, George.” Released on their debut self-titled album, Grohl stated it is his “least favorite song” and that they made it “so quickly that it doesn’t really count,” per Far Out.

Regardless of Grohl’s lack of affection for his early songs, the public loved them and they are partially what helped the Foo Fighters become a household name. Upon the release of “Learn to Fly,” the song became the band’s first song on the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 19. In addition, “Oh, George” helped their debut album reach the No. 23 spot on the Billboard 200 following its release. Needless to say, Grohl may not like these songs, however, the general public strongly disagrees.

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images