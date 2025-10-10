4 Must-Know Jangle Pop Classics That Rock Harder Than You Think

When The Byrds covered Bob Dylan’s “Mr. Tambourine Man”, it helped introduce a new rock sound called jangle pop. The Byrds released the cover only weeks after Dylan’s folk original in 1965. The new version used chiming guitar chords and a rock beat, which paved the way for future post-punk and indie bands.

Videos by American Songwriter

The subgenre stayed true to its folk roots by electrifying what would be strummed on an acoustic guitar. It created a new playing style and a different kind of guitar riff as you’ll hear on these jangle pop classics below.

“There She Goes” by The La’s

Noel Gallagher said this about The La’s: “If you’re only going to make one album in your life, make that album.” Lee Mavers wrote one of the most iconic songs of the 1990s while also struggling to finish his lone studio album. It was a precursor to Britpop, a scene that also borrowed heavily from the 1960s. “There She Goes” might be indie rock’s touchstone jangle pop tune.

“This Charming Man” by The Smiths

Any jangle pop tune worth its weight needs a great riff. And you can’t have the jangle without shimmering guitar chords. Enter Johnny Marr. A new kind of guitar hero, Marr didn’t write from the blues rock tradition. Instead, he constructed legendary arrangements with layers of overdubs and a clean guitar tone. “This Charming Man” is the “Whole Lotta Love” of jangly riffs. Though the music feels upbeat, Morrissey’s character can’t escape his hesitation and finds any excuse to stay home. You sense he’s spiraling out of control over Marr’s sunny notes.

“So. Central Rain” by R.E.M.

Big Star’s influence far outweighs its record sales. R.E.M. is one of many legendary groups finding success with Alex Chilton’s power pop blueprint. “So. Central Rain” features one of Peter Buck’s finest riffs, and most remember the song by its apologetic hook: “I’m sorry.” America’s greatest rock band—yes, I said it—made anthems for the wallflowers. And Buck’s jangly chords were crucial to the power of these songs.

“September Gurls” by Big Star

We have to end on this one. Unfortunately, Big Star was plagued by distribution and record label failures. But the band’s first three studio albums were transformative. In 1974, Big Star released Radio City, an enduring album defined by catchy songs, desperation, and urgency. “September Gurls” wasn’t a hit. But it’s a jangle pop gem, nonetheless. Alex Chilton details the anxiety and awkwardness of young love and bottles the melancholy often felt when summer finally ends.

Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images