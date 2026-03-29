Paul McCartney Banned Phones From Fonda Theatre Set—Then Photo Dumped the Experience on Reddit

After changing music forever as a member of one of the most beloved groups of all time, one could forgive Paul McCartney for being content to rest on his laurels. However, the former Beatle continues to delight audiences at the ripe old age of 83. Recently, he announced his first solo album in five years. Just one day later, the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer was onstage for the first of two intimate performances at the Fonda Theatre in Hollywood, California. And while audience members were not permitted to record the show, McCartney made sure to leave them with some lasting memories.

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Paul McCartney Banned Phones From Fonda Theatre Set

For only the second time ever, the 19-time Grammy Award winner made a post on Reddit under the username u/paulmccartney. He shared a Dropbox link containing photos and videos of his Night 1 set at the Fonda.

“Hope you enjoyed the show at Fonda Theatre last night,” the post read. “As last night was a phone free experience we wanted to make sure that you had some memories from the show to share with friends, family and love ones.”

Paul McCartney has made his second ever reddit post, sharing a dropbox link to HQ photos and a raw uncompressed copy of the social media video recap of the show?? Thank you MPL please do this for every show for the fans ahaha🙏 would like that bowery documentary uncompressed 😁😁 pic.twitter.com/yerZAcVbqc — peter lane (@peterlanee) March 29, 2026

The singer encouraged fans to share the content on social media with the hashtag #PaulRocksTheFonda. “And don’t forget to tag Paul on socials,” the post concluded.

McCartney’s phone-free show follows a growing trend among musicians. Artists like Bob Dylan, Madonna, and Jack White have also called for limited or restricted use of electronics during their shows.

[RELATED: The Time Paul McCartney Was Outdone on the Charts by His Own Brother: “I Didn’t Rub It In”]

Sir Paul Has New Music Coming

On May 29, Paul McCartney will release his 27th solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane. It marks the Wings frontman’s first solo work since 2020’s McCartney III.

Announcing the album earlier this week, McCartney also dropped its first single, “Days We Left Behind.”

Both the album’s title and lead single have childhood connections for McCartney, as “Dungeon Lane” is the name of a winding road several miles from his childhood home that led him to the banks of the Mersey River.

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