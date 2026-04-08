Why Texas Roadhouse Was Forced To Ditch Live Country Music

Texas Roadhouse is more than a restaurant – it’s an experience. From the moment a patron walks in, they are transported to the Southwest thanks to its Western theme. If that wasn’t enough, visitors can catch a special line dance offered by the staff. As for the food, Texas Roadhouse is known for its rolls and free peanuts. Some locations even allowed people to throw the shells on the floor. While embracing the roadhouse atmosphere, the chain nearly offered live country music.

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In the early 1990s, Kent Taylor sought to open a restaurant with a Colorado theme. Working as a manager at Kentucky Fried Chicken, he eventually took a chance on his idea after being backed by former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr. Investing $80,000, it took some time for Taylor’s dream to take shape. But in 1993, the first Texas Roadhouse opened in Clarksville, Indiana.

While the restaurant changed over the following decades, Taylor never forgot his original dream of offering visitors live country music. Wanting Texas Roadhouse to be more than a restaurant, the founder envisioned a place where guests could enjoy great food while listening to live country performances. And for a time, that idea became a reality. But as the brand expanded, Taylor quickly learned about the downside of live performers.

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Texas Roadhouse Struggled With “Jamming” Bands

Sadly, Taylor passed away back in March 2021 after battling severe tinnitus and complications from COVID-19. Before passing, the founder shared his story of Texas Roadhouse in the memoir Made From Scratch. Discussing his live music idea, he wrote, “I had anticipated that we would have country music groups perform every night, staying true to the image of a rowdy roadhouse out in the hill country of Texas.”

What exactly happened – “After I’d dealt with bands showing up late, playing too loud, or going too long (you can’t turn tables when the band won’t stop jamming), store two in Gainesville, Florida, and every location thereafter, would have no stage and no bands.”

Although adding live country music would have strengthened the roadhouse feel, it ultimately proved too difficult to manage on a consistent, large scale. Instead, Texas Roadhouse leaned into what it does best – steak, rolls, and a staff that knows how to dance.

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