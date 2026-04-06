Luke Bryan Shares How Faith and Church Shaped His Career in Country Music

While the competition continues, American Idol returned to a fan-favorite theme with the Songs of Faith episode. Tasking the singer with covering a song rooted in faith and worship, contestants covered songs like “By Your Grace,” “I Can Only Imagine,” and “Nothing But the Blood of Jesus.” But nothing compared to when Carrie Underwood took the stage to perform “How Great Thou Art.” A truly moving experience, Luke Bryan discussed how the faith-centered episode made him recall his own childhood in church.

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After Monday’s special episode, Bryan discussed his walk in faith with The Christian Post. “I could take a baseball step out my door and hit my Baptist church. Waking up on Sunday mornings and hearing the Gospel … hearing a Southern Baptist preacher deliver the sermons really shaped a lot of things in my life.”

Bryan’s upbringing in church was more than sermons, as he also took part in the choir. “Singing in the choir, going to youth groups on Wednesday nights, that really shaped me as a young person, a young man and a young singer.” And it was those memories that followed him on the road. “Growing up with so much history in the church has really been a blessing in my life, certainly getting through the music business.”

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Luke Bryan praises Carrie Underwood’s Faith On ‘American Idol’

Among the seasons, Underwood has been a strong supporter of the Songs of Faith episode. Aside from performing “How Great Thou Art”, she always found a moment to highlight her faith.

Bryan noted that her faith guided not just her life but career. “When you look at Carrie Underwood and how she has really vocalized her faith … I think she’s very inspiring in that. When you hear people praising Jesus in this light, it’s something that I feel like maybe the country’s gotten away from for many, many years. So it’s a great platform.”

Having spent years on American Idol, Bryan loved the reception it received from fans. While some questioned the theme at first, he said, “It’s an amazing step when we’re able to put this show in front of so many viewers, and the viewers really, really respond, because they love this night.”

For Bryan, that’s really what the night is all about. Beyond the competition and performances, it’s a chance to bring something real to the stage. And judging by the response from both fans and contestants, the Songs of Faith episode continues to strike a chord.

(Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)