Why The Little River Band Was Looking for Mercy on “Take It Easy On Me”

The Little River Band stood out in the late 70s as one of the finest purveyors of the soft rock that dominated the charts at the time. But the Australian group managed to cross decades and churn out several hits in the early 80s as well. “Take It Easy On Me”, released on the 1981 album Time Exposure, shines from that latter era. It emanated from personal and professional frustration. That explains why it ended up sounding like a plea for mercy.

Videos by American Songwriter

Rolling Rivers

The Little River Band took a few albums to establish themselves in their native Australia before the tide started to turn for them in America. In 1978, their album Sleeper Catcher spun out a pair of US Top 10 singles, including the soft-rock classic “Reminiscing”. They continued to roll after that.

On their 1981 album Time Exposure, the band jumped at the opportunity to work with legendary Beatles’ producer George Martin. Not only did they gain the benefit of Martin’s expertise, but they also got to work at his studios in scenic Montserrat. Yet all was not well within the band.

An ever-fluctuating lineup left some members feeling dissatisfied. Among them was Graeham Goble, who served as one of The Little River Band’s chief songwriters. Frustrated by a failing marriage and some fractious group dynamics, he channeled it all into writing “Take It Easy On Me”.

“Easy Pickings”

Glenn Shorrock had sung lead on many of the LRB’s early hits. But the band brought in Wayne Nelson in 1980, partly to take some of that load off Shorrock. That caused much of the dissension, which is why it’s not much of a surprise that Shorrock left the band for a while after this album.

Both Shorrock and Nelson sang a version of “Take It Easy On Me”, leaving it up to Martin to decide which take to use. In the end, he went with Shorrock on the verses, while Nelson’s higher register came to the fore in the middle eight.

“Take It Easy On Me”, which features a quiet piano opening before surging into more of a rhythmic rock groove, also put the band’s stellar vocal harmonies on full display. The song rolled to No. 10 in 1981, one of three Top 15 hits from Time Exposure, along with “The Night Owls” and “Man On Your Mind”.

Behind the Lyrics of “Take It Easy On Me”

The quiet intro sets the scene for “Take It Easy On Me”, as the narrator contrasts halcyon days to his present struggles. “I just can’t think about you as a friend,” he admits. He worries about now having to travel the “minstrel road,” knowing that he won’t be able to shake her memory: “I’ll think back to the times when you used to care.”

The narrator doesn’t expect reconciliation, only a bit of a break from hostility. “Baby, don’t leave me crying,” he pleads in the middle eight. In the refrain, he explains how isolated he feels. “I’m getting lost in the crowd,” he says. “Hear me crying out loud.”

His final plea: “It’s all up to you, but whatever you do/Take it easy on me.” Even as The Little River Band were fraying at the seams, their songcraft and skills kept the hit train rolling.

Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images