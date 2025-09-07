Your Complete Guide to Watching the 2025 MTV VMAs Tonight

With the weekend coming to a close, the 2025 MTV VMAs looked to celebrate tonight with more than a few awards. While Lady Gaga walked into the UBS Arena with a staggering 12 nominations, stars like Bruno Mars, Sabrina Carpenter, Ariana Grande, The Weeknd, and Billie Eilish also garnered more than a few nominations. But outside of the awards up for grabs, it wouldn’t be the VMAs without a few performances. And wanting to make the night memorable, MTV will welcome some of the biggest names to take the stage. Not wanting you to miss a single moment, here is your complete guide to the 2025 MTV VMAs.

Videos by American Songwriter

For starters, there are a few ways to watch the VMAs tonight. Kicking off at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT from New York, the ceremony will air on both CBS and MTV. The VMAs will also take over MTV sister channels MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, and MTV Biggest Pop. Knowing that most people have cut the cable cord a long time ago, MTV offered a secondary streaming option with Paramount+ Premium. The premium subscription grants users access to CBS.

[RELATED: 3 of Lady Gaga’s Most Polarizing (And Powerful) Performances]

Full List Of MTV VMAs Performances

Given the popularity surrounding the red carpet, the pre-show will start at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT on TV Land, VH1, CMT, Pop, Comedy Central, BET, BET Her, MTV2, Nickelodeon, and Paramount Network. Offering a slew of options to watch the 2025 MTV VMAs, the producers called on a few country stars to help celebrate the night.

Looking at the full list of performances, the MTV VMAs will include:

Alex Warren Bailey Zimmerman Jelly Roll Conan Gray DJ Snake Doja Cat J Balvin Megan Moroney Post Malone Sabrina Carpenter Sombr Tate McRae The Kid LAROI KATSEYE Lola Young Lady Gaga

Mariah Carey, Ricky Martin, & Busta Rhymes Receive Special Honors

While promising a night full of memorable moments and performances, MTV will also honor those who left their mark on the music industry. Mariah Carey will be honored with the Video Vanguard Award, and Ricky Martin will receive the first-ever Latin Icon Award. And thanks to his ongoing legacy, Busta Rhymes will also make history with MTV’s Rock the Bells Visionary Award.

And helming the entire event, MTV turned to none other than LL Cool J to take over hosting duties. Packed with performances, tributes, and surprise moments, the 2025 MTV VMAs will once again prove why it remains one of music’s biggest nights.



(Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)