Will.i.am Opens Up About Professional Relationship with Britney Spears Ahead of New Single Release

Black Eyes Peas founding member Will.i.am has recently shed some light on his time working with Britney Spears, during a new interview with CBS Mornings. The rapper is set to release his new single, featuring Spears, titled “Mind Your Business,” on July 21.

During the CBS Mornings interview, Will.i.am opened up about his close relationship with Spears. “I’ve been a fan, a friend, and a supporter of Britney throughout the years,” the dynamic musician stated.

“A supporter as far as a person who goes out and listens to her music, a supporter as far as somebody that’s there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation,” he continued. “She is an amazing person.”

During the interview, Will.i.am discussed how he views Spears’ relationship with music as like her therapy. “Music is therapy for lots of people. Dancing is therapy for lots of people. It helps you with anything that you’re going through. I see that every time I see her dance on her Instagram. I light up because I see how much she loves music,” he said.

“To collaborate with her now and then, when you’re in the studio, when you’re making music, that’s the only thing that matters,” he continued. “I see the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion… When you’re in the spotlight, a lot of times you just want to live your life.”

The founder of Black Eyed Peas also revealed a line from the new song and opened up about its meaning. “Hands up in the cookie jar / They watching me, they watching y’all: That has to do with privacy and everyone else, every individual out there who feels that they are not living a private life in social media,” he said. “There’s a thin line, and everyone deserves their own version of privacy.”

“Mind Your Business” is the second musical collaboration between Spears and Will.i.am, with the two releasing the hit “Scream & Shout” in 2012. Will.i.am recently announced through Instagram that the new track would be pushed back from July 18 to July 20. In his post, the rapper referred to Spears as “one of the most fearless, strongest, kindest, purest people I’ve met in my life…I always loved working with you and I always will.”

The release of the duo’s collaborative track is hot off the news that Spears will be releasing a memoir called The Woman in Me on October 24.

Photo by Jaime Nogales/ Medios y Media/Getty Images