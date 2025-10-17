Willie Nelson’s Favorite Lyric in Country History Comes From a 1949 Melancholy Ballad: “The Greatest Lines That I’ve Ever Heard”

Country music has many great one-liners. The genre’s expansive history has produced quite a list of stunning lyrics. This makes picking the best one difficult. Well, for some people anyway. Willie Nelson once made a quick pick for what he considers the greatest line in country history. Find out which line he chose, below.

The Greatest Lyric in Country Music, According to Willie Nelson

Nelson himself has penned some pretty great one-liners. But his prolific discography hasn’t stopped him from admiring his peers. The line he chose as the greatest of all time comes from one of his predecessors.

In an early ’90s interview, Nelson talked about what he considered one of the most well-written country songs ever. He looked to Hank Williams for his answer.

“I think the best song I’ve ever heard, especially a country song, is ‘I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,’” Nelson once said. “It’s a Hank Williams song. One verse in particular I think is the greatest lines that I’ve ever heard.”

Nelson isn’t alone in his love of Williams. Many country fans consider “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” one of the most significant efforts in the genre. The line Nelson pointed to as his favorite was, The silence of a falling star lights up a purple sky, and as I wonder where you are, I’m so lonesome I could cry.

Nelson’s Love of Williams

Nelson’s talking about “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” is not the only time he has praised Williams. The Texas icon has gushed about him on several occasions, calling him an “incredible writer,” among other things.

“He was an incredible writer, sang with so much feeling,” Nelson once said. “He was a sick man from the time he was born till he died, but nobody wrote better songs than Hank. It was the simplicity, melody, and a line anybody could understand.”

“I think at one time or another I’ve sung practically every Hank Williams song there was,” he added elsewhere to the same point. “You had to know these songs to play the bars and clubs of Texas. You had to know Hank Williams. I think it’s important to keep the music, keep the tradition, keep the basics, keep the things that brought us where we are, guys that taught us the trade, the guys we looked up to.”

(Photo by Darlene Pfister/Star Tribune via Getty Images)