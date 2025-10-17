David Gilmour Debuts Stunning “Comfortably Numb” Performance Video from His New Concert Film, ‘Live at the Circus Maximus’

David Gilmour’s new concert film, Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, was released on DVD, Blu-ray, and digital video today (October 17), along with his new live album, The Luck and Strange Concerts. Coinciding with the releases, a video of Gilmour and his solo band’s epic rendition of the Pink Floyd classic “Comfortably Numb” from the movie debuted on his official YouTube channel.

The film was shot during Gilmour’s run of six concerts at Circus Maximus in Rome in late September and early October 2024. The shows were part of the longtime Pink Floyd guitarist’s tour supporting his 2024 solo album, Luck and Strange.

The “Comfortably Numb” performance featured bassist Guy Pratt singing the verses, originally sung by Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters, while Gilmour handled the choruses. David also delivered his trademark soaring guitar solos, wringing note after emotional note from his “Black Cat” Stratocaster. The video also captured the crowd singing along passionately to the tune. The performance was accompanied by an impressive laser light show.

“Comfortably Numb” served as the encore throughout Gilmour’s Luck and Strange Tour. At the end of the video, David and his band took a bow and he bid the audience goodnight. Gilmour’s backing group included his daughter Romany, who sang backing vocals on many songs during the shows. She also sang lead and played harp on “Between Two Points,” a cover tune featured on Luck and Strange.

More About Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome

Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome, got a wide theatrical release on September 17 in cinemas and IMAX theaters in more than 60 countries. The movie features Gilmour playing a 22-song set that included almost every song from his 2024 album, Luck and Strange, as well as some Pink Floyd classics and deep cuts, and a few other solo tunes. The film was directed by longtime Gilmour collaborator Gavin Elder.

The Live at the Circus Maximus Blu-ray features two discs, with the full movie appearing on the first disc. The second Blu-ray contains multiple high-res audio mixes of The Luck and Strange Concerts album, plus bonus video content.

The video extras include tour-rehearsal performances; documentaries about the making of Luck and Strange and his concerts in Rome, London, and the U.S.; and official music videos.

The DVD set features three discs that include the Live at the Circus Maximus film and the same bonus video content as on the Blu-ray edition.

More About The Luck and Strange Concerts Album

The Luck and Strange Concerts album features 23 songs culled from various shows on Gilmour’s 2024 tour. The album is available on multiple formats and in various configurations. These include a two-CD set, a four-LP vinyl collection, a a digital download. Both physical versions will come with a 24-page book.

A super deluxe box set also is available. It features all physical formats of Live at the Circus Maximus, Rome and The Luck and Strange Concerts. The expansive collection comes with a 120-page hardback book featuring photos taken by Gilmour’s wife and longtime lyricist Polly Samson.

(Photo by Polly Samson)