Willie Nelson’s First Solo Song vs. the Song That Got Him Famous

Willie Nelson has enjoyed one of the longest and most successful country music careers of all time. And we can’t help but think he deserves it. He’s got over 100 albums under his belt and has been writing and producing music for the better part of a century. To celebrate the Red Headed Stranger himself, let’s take a look at Willie Nelson’s very first song, as well as the tune that got him his big break!

“The Storm Has Just Begun” (1955)

Willie Nelson’s first song came about way back when in 1955. Some argue that “The Storm Has Just Begun” was Nelson’s first tune, while others will argue that “When I’ve Sung My Last Hillbilly Song” was his very first recording. Either way, those two tracks marked the beginning of a long and celebrated career for Nelson in country music. But it wasn’t a fast climb to the top for Nelson.

“The Storm Has Just Begun” was first recorded at KBOP radio station in Pleasanton, Texas. In his early 20s, the young Nelson applied for a job at the radio station as a DJ. The owner cut him some slack and gave him the gig despite his lack of experience. At KBOP, Nelson recorded the above-mentioned songs in 1955.

Allegedly, Nelson recorded the songs on used tapes and then sent his demos to SARG Records. They promptly rejected him. Nelson went on to work for several radio stations throughout Texas and never gave up on his music career, despite quite a bit of hardship that led to homelessness and train-hopping.

“Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” (1975)

Before this track was released, Nelson did have some success as a songwriter. He gained a bit of fame from writing songs like “Crazy” for Patsy Cline and “Hello Walls” for Faron Young. His own performed works made it to the Hot Country Singles chart a couple of times. But, “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” was the song that became Nelson’s very first no. 1 hit as a country singer.

This is the best track from (arguably) Willie Nelson’s greatest album of his career. This single from the 1975 album Red Headed Stranger is often credited with reviving Nelson’s singing and recording career. We’re not surprised. This song, and the whole of its album, features some of the best narrative storytelling in the history of country music.

Oddly enough, despite being such an accomplished songwriter, “Blue Eyes Crying In The Rain” was not actually written by Nelson. Rather, it was written by Fred Rose in the 1940s. Nelson made it his own, and the cover fit perfectly on his highly-revered outlaw country concept album.

