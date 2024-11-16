California Man Investigated for Selling Over $9,000 Worth of Fake Luke Combs Tickets

Although playing a part in country music over the last decade, 2024 marked a big year for Luke Combs. Just taking a glance over the last few months, the rising star released his hit song “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma”, which served as the lead single on the Twisters soundtrack. He also collaborated with Eric Church to put on the Concert for Carolina. The concert helped raise over $24 million for those impacted by Hurricane Helene. And if that wasn’t enough, he released his newest studio album Fathers & Sons. Quickly becoming a top name in country music, it appears one man used the singer’s stardom to rob fans of over $9,000.

According to the Hesperia Police, an investigation opened back in June 2024 when Khristopher Dorn offered fake tickets for Combs. Sharing a post of Dorn’s face on Instagram, the Victory Valley News wrote, “A 51-year-old Hesperia man, Khristopher Dorn, is accused of Grand Theft involving fraudulent Luke Combs concert ticket sales. Victims lost about $9,900 as Dorn posed as a promoter, leading detectives to suspect more unidentified victims connected to his scams.”

Taking Advantage Of Fans Of Luke Combs

Diving into the details, it seemed Dorn tricked several people into believing he worked for a promotion company. Offering the individuals a discount on suite tickets to see Combs perform live at SoFi Stadium on June 14th and 15th, police officials revealed, “The concert dates passed and none of the victims received their tickets or refunds. Dorn received about $9,900.00 from numerous victims that have been confirmed. It is believed there are additional victims that have yet to be identified related to Dorn and numerous other scams he was involved in.”

Still investigating the incident and working through the details, a spokesperson admitted that the police department has yet to arrest Dorn for the accusations. And when looking into Dorn’s past, it appeared the man had a long history of fraud in states like Nevada, Georgia, Michigan, and even Arizona.

Law enforcement is asking any individuals with information should contact Detective K. Campbell at the Hesperia Police Department by calling (760) 947-1500.

