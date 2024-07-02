Willie Nelson’s Performance Status Takes Another Turn as Outlaw Country Fans React to New Health Update

Willie Nelson has canceled another live appearance following health concerns. He will not appear at the Outlaw Music Festival stop on July 2, despite previously being medically cleared. However, a social media post states that Nelson will be on hand for the July 4 show that marks his annual Fourth of July Picnic.

Previously, on June 28, Willie Nelson’s team posted a message on Instagram stating that the 91-year-old had been cleared by his doctors to perform. “He will resume performing on the Outlaw Tour next week,” the statement continued. It went on to clarify that everyone else on the bill would still be performing.

This recent Instagram post somewhat walks back what the previous statement said. “Willie Nelson is looking forward to seeing everyone in Camden on July 4,” the new post reads. “He will not be performing in Mansfield today.” All other artists on the tour will perform as usual, with a special set from Lukas Nelson and family playing classic Nelson hits.

Willie Nelson Previously Canceled Shows on Doctors’ Orders, Fans React to News He’s Canceling Again

Willie Nelson’s fans were mostly supportive of the decision to cancel his appearance at the Outlaw Music Festival. Many praised his son Lukas for stepping up and performing in his place while he recovers.

“Glad Willie is on the mend!!” one fan wrote. “But Lukas (who I have seen many times) is quite the treat to hear (sounding so much like Willie!) playing all those classics, and his own gems, too. “Stay a Little Longer” was especially happy-making! Hope everyone is enjoying these shows.”

Others weren’t so pleased, with one writing, “Urghh only reason I was going,” and another urging, “Willie can’t keep canceling shows, it’s not fair to ticket holders. God bless ya Willie we all love you & let the next generation take on your legacy.”

Featured Image by Mike Coppola/WireImage