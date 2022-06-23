Wolf Alice Stuck in the U.S. After All Flights Out of L.A. Were Cancelled

English alt-rock group Wolf Alice is currently stranded in Los Angeles after their flight was canceled, putting their Friday evening appearance (June 24) at Glastonbury Festival in Jeopardy.

The band was amid two separate U.S. tours supporting Bleachers and Halsey when they tweeted out early in the morning, “has anyone got a private jet in LA?” They followed it up a minute later by explaining “Our flights been canceled and we need to get to Glastonbury, not joking.”

The band continued their serious request with bassist Theo Ellis posting a story on Instagram that read, “Everything has been canceled going out of LAX, we are in desperate need of a flight tonight. Anyone got a private jet? Lol but really not. Trynna get to a pyramid style stage.”

A few hours later, drummer Joel Amey shared the original tweet while adding that they were “having a shocker.”

The band is slated to play on Friday at 4:45 pm on the Pyramid Stage ahead of Billie Eilish and Sam Fender. The outfit played the festival back in 2016 and also took part in last year’s Live At Worthy Farm virtual concert in place of the festival.

