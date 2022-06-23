Sam Hunt Takes a Trip Down Memory Lane in New Single, “Water Under the Bridge”

Sam Hunt knows that, eventually, everything will become “Water Under the Bridge.”

In his first release since “23,” which hit the number one spot on the US Country Airplay chart, the country singer/songwriter has dropped his latest sonic adventure. In “Water Under the Bridge,” Hunt reminisces on the many escapades of his youth, but he eventually concludes that the past is just that—the past. And that’s A-OK.

That muddy river, it was rollin’

We didn’t care where it was goin’

We had it made, we didn’t know it

We were young, dumb, and so full of it

Broken bottles and graffiti

Beer and girls and poppin’ wheelies

Love was fun and life was easy

Now it’s just water under the bridge

“Water Under the Bridge” single artwork courtesy of UMG Nashville

Hunt penned the track with co-writers Chris LaCorte, Shane McAnally, and Josh Osborne, all of who wrote “23” with Hunt as well.

Overall, Hunt and crew created “Water Under the Bridge” as a fast-paced blend of country strummings mixed with a pleasantly surprising dose of pop music sounds. Check out Sam Hunt’s single “Water Under the Bridge” and its accompanying music video below.

Photo Credit: The Dwyers