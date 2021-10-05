Wolfgang Van Halen and Guns N’ Roses Perform “Paradise City” to Applause

Wolfgang Van Halen joined Guns N’ Roses on stage Saturday (October 2) at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida, to perform one of the band’s biggest hits, “Paradise City.”

Watch the video below.

Guns N’ Roses posted about the connection on Instagram, saying, “Paradise City with Wolf Van Halen. Thanks for a great Fn night!” Van Halen’s group has been opening for this historic rock band on its recent tour.

Van Halen, who is, of course, the son of guitar great, Eddie Van Halen, commented on the event on social media, as well, saying, “What a tour. It’s been an incredible honor opening for @gunsnroses these last few months. Thanks so much to the entire GnR crew for this amazing opportunity and treating us like family. Truly an unforgettable experience.”

Guns N’ Roses also recently announced the release of its next EP, Hard Skool, in 2022.