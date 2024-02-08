Sammy Hagar Blames ”Jealousy” for David Lee Roth Ranting About Wolfgang Van Halen

While known for their stage presence and encompassing the rock and roll lifestyle, the band Van Halen performed for nearly fifty years. In that time, the band sold more than 80 million albums worldwide and even received an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2007. Sadly, in October 2020, Eddie Van Halen passed away. Since his death, his son, Wolfgang Van Halen has continuously honored his father’s legacy. But while members Sammy Hagar and David Lee Roth also miss the musician, in recent months, Roth has attacked Wolfgang to the point that Hagar claims it is due to “jealousy.”

Just two weeks ago, Roth uploaded a video on YouTube called “This Crazy Kid.” In the video, the singer accused Wolfgang of constantly complaining during Van Halen’s 2015 tour. The complaints supposedly came from the bassist not getting enough attention. According to Roth, Wolfgang even had some of his female guests removed. But that wasn’t all as in a separate video titled “Family Therapy”, Roth once again criticized Wolfgang, but this time it was about his solo album A Different Kind of Truth. Roth said of Wolfgang’s album, “Your album was DOA. Commercially speaking, you got your ass handed to you.”

Sammy Hagar Heading Back On The Road

Discussing the current turbulence with People, Hagar shared his take on the situation, blaming Roth. He said, “Look, if you really think about what he said, it’s like do I sense a little tinge of jealousy in there or something?” Hagar added, “I mean, honestly, the only thing I can say without being cruel is he needs to find a new dispensary. That one’s not working for him.”

As for Hagar, he prepares to go on the road for the Best of All Worlds tour. Wanting to give back to the fans, he explained the reason behind the tour, noting, “I’m calling it the Thank You tour. For me it’s thank you. Thank you, Eddie [Van Halen]. Thank you to the fans.” He continued, “Thank you for this wonderful life, being able to do this, because I don’t know how much longer I can do it.”

When asked if Roth would be performing alongside him, Hagar said the singer could sing a song, but there was “no f**king way” he would do an entire show with him.

