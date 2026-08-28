Bobby Bones Reveals What Made Dolly Parton Unlike Anyone Else in Country Music

What made Dolly Parton special? Some might point to her country music career, while others focus on her business ventures like Dollywood. For most, it would be her generosity. Throughout her career in country music, the icon found numerous ways to give back to her community. And she also inspired future generations with her Imagination Library. With Dolly sadly passing away at 80, many have highlighted the special light that she brought to the world. But according to Bobby Bones, her greatest gift was just being herself.

Spending most of his life in the music industry, Bones had special access to some of the biggest names in all of entertainment. Having watched stars come and go, rise and fall, he considered Dolly more than a star or icon. He believed she was the living embodiment of country music. “Dolly wasn’t just one of the greatest country artists of all time, she was one of the greatest artists and one of the people who defined what country music could be.”

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Although Bones noted Dolly’s ability to write hit songs like “I Will Always Love You,” he added that her impact went far beyond the studio. “Dolly made country music feel welcoming. She could walk into the Grand Ole Opry, she could go to Hollywood, she could go into a Rock & Roll room, or just a room full of people that agreed on absolutely nothing, and somehow make ‘em fall in love with her. Because everybody loved Dolly.”

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Dolly Parton Wasn’t Country – Country Music Was Dolly Parton

No matter the day, setting, or discussion, it was nearly impossible not to agree on one’s love for Dolly. With the entire world mourning her death, Bones promised, “She was funny without being cruel. She was successful without losing her humility. And she was proudly country without ever making anybody feel like they didn’t belong.”

Making every person feel heard, Bones didn’t just claim that Dolly was the best country music had – he insisted she was the entire genre. “There are stars, there are legends, and then there are the handful of people who become part of the identity of the genre. Dolly Parton was country music, and country music will never be quite the same without her.”

For Bones, Dolly’s greatest accomplishment wasn’t a hit song, award, or business empire. It was making the world feel welcomed simply by being Dolly.

(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)