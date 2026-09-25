Nashville Has Something Special Planned in the Sky Tonight for Dolly Parton Day: Here’s What You Need To Know

Dolly Parton might have passed away on August 25, but her presence was still felt all over the world. Aside from being the Queen of Country Music, the singer was nothing short of a national treasure. Wanting to celebrate the light she brought to the world, Nashville prepared to turn the entire city into a massive Dolly tribute. And with it officially being “Dolly Day,” Nashville announced a spectacular show that will highlight her hit song “9 to 5.”

For fans in Nashville, they will surely notice a change to the city as numerous venues and businesses will blast “9 to 5” at 5:00 p.m. ET. That was just the start, as other buildings will light up pink and offer select food and drink inspired by Dolly. But the real show doesn’t start until exactly 9:25 p.m. ET.

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Taking one look at the time, it made perfect sense given it mirrored the legendary song. But instead of just performing the song, Nashville will light up the night sky in tribute to Dolly with a massive fireworks display. And given how much she loved a little sparkle, it seemed only fitting that Music City planned to send a few into the sky for her.

[RELATED: “Everything’s Gonna Be Alright”: Dolly Parton’s Social Media Breaks Its Silence With Poignant First Post Since Her Death]

Dolly Day Featuring More Than Fireworks For Dolly Parton

With the entire day focused on Dolly, more than her discography would take center stage. Aside from her country music stardom, the hitmaker was always finding a way to give back to the community. One of her biggest accomplishments was the creation of the Imagination Library. Gifting free books to children around the world, Dolly hoped to encourage future generations to explore the vast wonders of reading.

While Nashville remembered Dolly with a fireworks display, Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood urged fans to donate books. With Brooks taking the stage at the Kia Center in Orlando, Florida, Friends in Low Places planned on donating every dollar to the Nashville Public Library and the Imagination Library.

Although extremely generous, it didn’t stop there. Both the Ryman Auditorium and the Grand Ole Opry followed the same idea, with the venues donating a portion of their proceeds to the same organization.

Nashville could have simply played Dolly’s music and called it a celebration. Instead, the city carried on the generosity that defined so much of her life, making Dolly Day about more than hit songs. And for tourists exploring the city, remember that a portion of the money they spend at participating locations will go toward keeping Dolly’s legacy alive.

(Photo by Pete Still/Redferns)