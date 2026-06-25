You Couldn’t Escape These 3 Rock Radio Staples in 1985—Now Younger Fans Barely Know Them

The year 1985 was a fine one for rock radio. Tons of glam metal, soft rock, and pop-rock hits littered radio stations around the globe. Sadly, though, young rock fans today may have never heard some of the best radio staples to come out of 1985, specifically. Let’s educate the kids, shall we? Let’s take a look at a few rock radio staples from 1985 that have stood the test of time!

“Fortress Around Your Heart” by Sting from ‘The Dream Of The Blue Turtles’

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Sting was enjoying quite the solo career in the 1980s, and one of his most popular radio hits has to be the 1985 new wave rock song “Fortress Around Your Heart”. It was a No. 1 smash on the Top Rock Tracks chart, and it also made it to No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. I’d be bold enough to say that it’s one of Sting’s most poetic songs with very impactful imagery.

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“All She Wants To Do Is Dance” by Don Henley from ‘Building The Perfect Beast’

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The youngest rock fans among us really do need to listen to more Don Henley. Post-Eagles, his solo work was absolutely everywhere on the radio. One song that got a lot of rock radio attention (and still makes it to classic rock radio rotations today) is the 1985 pop-rock jam “All She Wants To Do Is Dance”. There are a ton of songs from Building The Perfect Beast that I’d consider essential listening, but “All She Wants To Do Is Dance” stands out for being one of Henley’s most commercially successful solo songs. It peaked at No. 9 on the Hot 100 chart and topped the Top Rock Tracks chart.

“Just Another Night” by Mick Jagger from ‘She’s The Boss’

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Mick Jagger went solo in the 1980s for a time, and this song comes straight from his debut solo record, She’s The Boss. He started his solo career with a bang with “Just Another Night”, the first single released off that record. This dance rock gem makes it to our list of rock radio staples from 1985 because it was such a big hit. “Just Another Night” peaked at No. 12 on the Hot 100 and No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock chart. Listen closely; you’ll hear Jeff Beck’s soaring guitar riffs and keyboard legend John “Rabbit” Bundrick on the synth.

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