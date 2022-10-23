Young the Giant Release Final Act of Multi-Part Album ‘American Bollywood’

“Four years and hundreds of songs later, American Bollywood is finally out in its entirety,” Young the Giant’s lead vocalist, Sameer Gadhia, shared on the band’s Instagram. The alt-rockers have officially released the fourth and final act of their multi-part album, American Bollywood.

Titled ACT IV: Denouement, the release follows ACT I: Origins and ACT II: Exile, which both dropped this summer, and ACT III: Battle, released earlier this month

“So much of me is imprinted into this music; so much of myself and my identity is wrapped into this project that it’s hard to know exactly where I end and American Bollywood begins,” Gandhi continued of the band’s first record in four years. “It can be dangerous putting myself, usually a private person, in striking distance with such raw vulnerability.”

He described American Bollywood as an album about “identity, belonging, family, sacrifice, love, and mysticism. It’s about mythology; the power of a story; about brotherhood; redemption. It’s about the good and evil in all of us. About the country and world we saw in the mirror of our deep isolation, and our fight to reclaim who we are; who we deserve to be.”

Along with the final act’s release, the band also dropped the official video for their single “Otherside.”

“‘Otherside’ is one of my favorite songs on the album, and strikes a resounding balance between many of the album’s themes,” the frontman added in his post. “We chose to save it for the last act because we felt it was one of the most poignant songs on American Bollywood.“

Young the Giant is currently touring the album, playing a limited number of shows through October and November.

Oct. 27 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Oct. 29 – Atlanta, GA @ The Fox Theater

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater at Hollywood Park

Photo by MK Sadler / Big Hassle