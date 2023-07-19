Zac Brown Opens Up About John Driskell Hopkins’ ALS Diagnosis

Zac Brown has recently opened up about the current state of his bandmate John Driskell Hopkins’ health. Hopkins, who was diagnosed with ALS last year, is a founding member of Zac Brown Band.

During an interview with People, Brown gave an update regarding the health of Hopkins. “It’s been tough for Hop and our band, but he is our brother and we’re doing all that we can to support him every day,” Brown told the publication.

“We eat together, laugh together, and always have each other’s back,” Brown continued. “It’s a really supportive tribe we have and I’m blessed to call them my brothers, and sister!”

A charity for Hopkins has been created called Hop on a Cure. “Hop On A Cure is committed to supporting research to prevent, reverse, and cure ALS while raising awareness, building a compassionate community, and unleashing the healing power of hope,” Hop on a Cure’s website reads.

In May 2022, Hopkins shared his ALS diagnosis in a video message. “Over the past several years, I’ve noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands,” he said in a video, which was posted to YouTube by Zac Brown Band.

“After careful analysis by some of the country’s top neurologists, I’ve been diagnosed with ALS,” Hopkins continued. “Because my symptoms have been slow-progressing from the start, we believe they will continue to be slow-progressing going forward. God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come.”

Hopkins is currently touring with Zac Brown Band as part of the From the Fire tour. The tour began on June 30.

During the same People interview, Brown discussed his current life on tour. “I’m grateful that my family is able to join me on tour at times. When we’re apart, we talk every day. Being connected with them is the most important thing to me.

“My family and I love to be by the water in the summer, so we’ll be out on the lake,” Brown added. “When I’m not on tour, my time is spent with family, creating new music and going on adventures.”

Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images