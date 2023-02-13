10 Best Friend Bops for Your Galentine’s Day Playlist

Valentine’s Day Eve is a holiday far more special than any other on the calendar. It is Galentine’s Day, a day dedicated to your gals, to your besties, and to the platonic love you share. Above all, it is a day deserving of a playlist.

Below are 10 best friend bops to soundtrack your Galentine’s Day.

1. “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” – Cyndi Lauper

A zippy ode to the ladies, Cyndi Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” is an instant party in four minutes. Grab your gal pals and have a movie montage moment to the irresistible hit.

2. “Jumpin’ Jumpin'” – Destiny’s Child

Last weekend, you stayed at home alone and lonely / Couldn’t find your man, he was chillin’ with his homies / This weekend you’re goin’ out / If he try to to stop you, you’re goin’ off / You got your hair done and your nails done too / A new outfit and your Fendi shoes, plays “Jumpin’ Jumpin'” from Destiny’s Child.

Like sound advice from your bestie, the hit is the perfect tune for a night in or a night out with your girls.

3. “You’re My Best Friend” – Queen

Nothing professes platonic love better than Queen’s “You’re My Best Friend.”

4. “That’s What Friends are For” – Dionne Warwick with Elton John, Gladys Knight, and Stevie Wonder

“That’s What Friends are For” was made by an absolute dream team composed of Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight, and Stevie Wonder. So much love in one song, there’s no way that they weren’t all best buds. A song about friends made by friends deserves to be on a playlist for your gals.

5. “No Scrubs” – TLC

So no, I don’t want your number / No, I don’t want to give you mine and / No, I don’t want to meet you nowhere / No, I don’t want none of your time

It’s Galentine’s Day, not Valentine’s Day. No scrubs, no loves, just pals allowed.

6. “Best Friend” – Saweetie feat. Doja Cat

Beep beep, is that my bestie in a Tessie? / Fresh blow out, skin on ten, ooh, she ready / Bitch, you look goodt, with a T at the end / I’ma hype her every time, that my mothеrfuckin’ friend, plays the bouncy Saweetie-Doja Cat collab, “Best Friend,” a song crafted with Galentine’s Day in mind.

7. “Call Me” – Blondie

What are best friends for if you can’t call each other day or night? The Blondie tune, “Call Me,” holds some sage wisdoms, but also harbors some singable verses and danceable beats.

8. “I’ll Be There For You” – The Rembrandts

Aside from being the theme song of the TV show Friends, The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There For You” is an endearing hit about the warmth, compassion, and loyalty that comes with friendship. There is no better tune for a Galentine’s Day playlist.

9. “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” – Shania Twain

When Shania Twain says “Let’s go, girls” at the beginning of “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” you best believe the girls will be going. A rallying cry for gal pals everything, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” is the perfect addition to kick off any Galentine’s Day love fest.

10. “Wannabe” – Spice Girls

If you wanna be my lover / You gotta get with my friends / Make it last forever / Friendship never ends

The best friends’ anthem, Spice Girls’ “Wannabe” is the reason Galentine’s Day exists. It’s a bop about besties above all the resties and deserves to be in your G-Day repertoire. Now, go serenade your buds.

Photo by Brian Rasic/Getty Images