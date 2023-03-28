Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey Fractures Pelvis in ATV Accident, Postpones Shows

Old Dominion’s No Bad Vibes Tour has been put on a brief hold, so the band’s frontman, Matthew Ramsey, can recover from an ATV accident that resulted in a fractured pelvis.

Ramsey took to social media on Tuesday (March 28) to tell fans the news, assuring them he would heal “just fine,” but he would need to rest up.

“Well friends – I’m afraid I have some disappointing news,” the frontman shared in his statement. “I was in an ATV accident that has left my pelvis fractured in three places. The good news is it’s gonna heal just fine. The bad news is I’m gonna have to stay home and recover for a little while. I know we all had plans to sing and dance together in Key West. I was looking forward to that so much! We will make it up to you!

“I promise we’ll keep up updated on my recovery and any other shows that might be affected,” the post continued. “This tour has been such a blast so far this year and before you know it, I’ll be back out there with No Bad Vibes!” He signed off with love and gave details of the rescheduled dates.

A statement from Matthew Ramsey and an update on this weekend's postponed shows in Key West, FL… pic.twitter.com/JM3iXkN2D5 — Old Dominion (@OldDominion) March 28, 2023

The band’s upcoming shows scheduled to take place this weekend in Key West, Florida, have been rescheduled for next year. Friday night’s show, originally set for March 31, will now take place on March 22, 2024, Saturday’s show (April 1) is now scheduled for March 23, 2024, and Sunday’s show (April 2) will be held on March 24, 2024.

Following the Key West shows, there are still a few dates left in the band’s No Bad Vibes Tour. See the remains dates below.

April 13 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

April 14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

April 15 – Bangor, ME @ Cross Insurance Center

May 4 – Savannah, GA @ EnMarket Arena

May 5 – Jacksonville, FL @ Daily’s Place Amphitheater

May 27 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

May 28 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Jun. 30 – Lake Tahoe, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harvey’s

