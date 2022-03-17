10 Concerts Coming to New York You Don’t Want to Miss

New York, New York, New York! Known as the Empire State, New York is gearing up for an entertaining summer. Some of our favorite artists are taking their tours to locations throughout New York.

While there are too many shows heading to the area to count, American Songwriter narrowed it down to 10 spectacular concerts that will land in the great state of New York. If you’re visiting the Big Apple or if you call it your home, check out these 10 shows coming to New York that you won’t want to miss.

Morris Day

APR 2 – Kings Theatre Brooklyn

Brooklyn, NY

Morris Day isn’t letting the simple fact that he can no longer legally use his name “Morris Day and The Time” slow him down. The 64-year-old performer will make his way to Brooklyn, NY on April 1 and take his show to Kings Theatre. With hits like “Jungle Love,” “Jerk Out,” and “The Bird” and backed up by The Time, the show is sure to keep the crowd on their feet all night long.

Get tickets HERE.

Johnnyswim

APR 6, 2022 – Irving Plaza

New York, NY



APR 7, 2022 – Irving Plaza

New York, NY

In support of their self-titled fourth studio album, Heaven is Everywhere, Johnnyswim, the acclaimed husband and wife singer-songwriter duo of Amanda Sudano-Ramirez and Abner Ramirez are making their way to New York for a two night run at the Irving Plaza.

Get tickets HERE.

Modest Mouse

JUN 7 – Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards

Lafayette, NY

JUN 8 – Central Park Summerstage

New York, NY

Rock band Modest Mouse is making their way to the New York area in support of their 2021 LP The Golden Casket. Taking advantage of the summer weather, the band will be performing songs “We Are Between” and “The Sun Hasn’t Left” at the Central Park Summerstage, New York’s outdoor venue, and Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards.

Get tickets HERE.

Train

JUN 10 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wantagh, NY

JUNE 11 – Saratoga Springs Performing Arts Center

Saratoga Springs, NY

JUL 8 – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts,

Bethel, NY

Train will be heading to the Empire State in June on their Save Me San Francisco Wine Co Presents: Train – AM Gold Tour with a promise to return again in July. And they won’t be alone. The band is bringing Jewel and Blues Traveler along with them. Their first stops will be in Wantagh and Saratoga Springs, before heading over to Bethel Woods Center for the Arts in July.

Get tickets HERE.

Halsey

JUN 11 – Citi Field

Flushing, NY

Governors Ball Saturday

Halsey’s Love and Power Tour will make its way to Citi Field this June in support of her 2021 album If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. The “Without Me” singer will be a part of The Governor’s Ball, making a point to have her shows run through outdoor venues only. In lieu of the fact that Covid is still an issue, we thank her.

Get tickets HERE.

Mandy Moore

JUN 15 – Webster Hall

New York, New York

Just as she wraps her popular TV series, This is Us, Mandy Moore is getting back to her music and making her way to New York City. Her recently announced In Real Life Tour, named after he upcoming 7th studio album, will land Moore at Webster Hall in New York.

Ben Rector

JUN 18 – The Rooftop at Pier 17

New York, New York

Ben Rector is bringing joy to the Empire City as his The Joy Of Music: Live Tour heads to The Rooftop at Pier 17 on June 18. Rector will be joined by special guests JP Saxe, Jake Scott, Jordy Searcy, and Stephen Day throughout the tour.

“I think this album is my best work and I’m so excited to perform it live,” said Rector.

Get tickets HERE.

Steely Dan

JUN 29 – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Wantagh, NY

AUG 10 – 13 – The Capitol Theatre

Port Chester, NY



Steely Dan just added 3 new dates to the New York Area as part of their 2022 Summer Tour. Initially scheduled to hit Jones Beach on June 29, the rock band, led by Donald Fagan, will return to New York at the Capitol Theatre for a 3-night run. Don’t expect to see Aimee Mann on tour with the band, she was recently kicked off the tour.

Get tickets HERE.

Rage Against the Machine

AUG 8 – Madison Square Garden

New York, NY



AUG 9 – Madison Square Garden

New York, NY



AUG 11 – Madison Square Garden

New York, NY



AUG 12 – Madison Square Garden

New York, NY



AUG 14 – Madison Square Garden

New York, NY

August in New York just got a little hotter as Rage Against the Machine will hit the town for a 5 night run at Madison Square Garden as part of their Public Service Announcement Tour. It’s been 10 years since the rap/metal group played live, so MSG is sure to be a rocking good time. Joining the band will be Run the Jewels as a supporting act.

Get tickets HERE.

Keith Urban

OCT 22 – UBS Arena

Elmont, NY

Keith Urban is taking his Speed of Now tour to the home of the New York Islanders at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY. Joining Urban in New York will be songstress Ingrid Andress as a supporting act.

“I’ve always considered myself a live performer first,” says Urban. “It’s what I’ve always done and it’s what my music needs to live and breathe. Our shows are all about living in the moment.

Get tickets HERE.

