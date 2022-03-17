Aimee Mann Unexpectedly Kicked Off Steely Dan Tour

Acclaimed songwriter and performer Aimee Mann says Steely Dan has kicked her off their tour.

The artist was set to open for the rock band during an upcoming string of tour dates this summer, but she says, that’s no longer going to happen. In what looks to be a hand-drawn comic she posted on Instagram (something that is a recurring creative act, given her feed), Mann explains that she found out that she’s no longer set to play with the band.

In the comic, Mann wrote, “I was supposed to open for Steely Dan this summer. I just found out that they took me off the bill. No one is entirely sure why, but it seems they thought their audience wouldn’t like a female singer-songwriter?

“As it happens, Steely Dan is the one band that I 100% love, with no reservations, so it really sucks. But you know what? People are allowed to not like you, for whatever reason.”

The illustration concludes with a single sentence in a thought bubble: “Good luck to all bands.”

Mann later Tweeted about the news, sharing a story written by the music outlet Pitchfork and joking, “All is forgiven if Donald just tells me what Brooklyn is about.”

“Brooklyn” is a Steely Dan song and Donald Fagen is the band’s co-founder and lead singer.

So far, Steely Dan has not commented on the news.

All is forgiven if Donald just tells me what Brooklyn is about. https://t.co/5zUTzIhIjt — Aimee Mann (@aimeemann) March 17, 2022

American Songwriter is, of course, sad to hear about the news. We spoke with Mann for a recent print magazine piece, which you can read HERE.

Others like Grammy-winning singer Jason Isbell also tweeted his disapproval of the news, writing, “My wife hates Steely Dan. I have discussed that with Aimee Mann, who truly loves Steely Dan. Now I’ll never again try to convince my wife that Steely Dan is good.”

My wife hates Steely Dan. I have discussed that with Aimee Mann, who truly loves Steely Dan. Now I’ll never again try to convince my wife that Steely Dan is good. https://t.co/E1npXodopA — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) March 17, 2022

Photo by Sheryl Nields