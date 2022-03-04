Morris Day Shares That the Prince Estate Says He Can No Longer Use the Name Morris Day & The Time

Acclaimed singer and performer Morris Day has announced the news that Prince’s estate has said he can no longer use his name “Morris Day and The Time.”

Day shared the news on social media, “According To The Prince Estate Handlers… I can Now Longer Use The Name Morris Day & The Time🤬😡😤#icanttakethislyingdown“

Day shared more info in the post, writing, “I’ve given 40 years of my life building up a name and legacy that Prince and I came up with. A name that while he was alive, he had no problem with me using. I Literally put my blood, sweat, and tears into bringing value to that name. In fact, he booked me on several tours, and many jam-packed nights at the paisley park, under the name Morris Day & The Time.

“Not once ever saying to me that I couldn’t use that name configuration.. However, now that Prince is no longer with us—suddenly the people who control his multi-million dollar estate, want to rewrite history by taking my name away from me, thus impacting how i feed my family. So as of now, per the Prince Estate, I can no longer use Morris Day & The Time in any capacity.”

Prince’s estate responded with a statement to American Songwriter, saying: “Given Prince’s longstanding history with Morris Day and what the Estate thought were amicable discussions, The Prince Estate was surprised and disappointed to see his recent post. The Estate is open to working proactively with Morris to resolve this matter. However, the information that he shared is not entirely accurate.”

Day and Prince co-starred in the famed Prince-led film Purple Rain, and have had a decades-long creative relationship. The 64-year-old Springfield, Illinois-born artist, who was known as both a musician and an actor, released four LPs from 1985 to 2004.

Prince, who famously had a restrictive relationship to his music, not allowing much on public platforms like YouTube, died on April 21, 2016.

What this means for Day going forward is unclear—what name will he go by? Will he fight the Prince estate in court? Day has yet to speak on either of these options.

The news brings a reminder of another name dispute (that was recently settled) between country group Lady A and Seattle blues artist of the same name.

Two years ago, Day released an emotional tribute to Prince that has since garnered over a million views on YouTube, alone.

