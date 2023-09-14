10 Music Festivals from Around the World You Must Attend

Music possesses a unique power that transcends boundaries, uniting people across cultures. It’s a universal language that speaks to our souls, and what better way to experience this harmonious connection than by attending some of the world’s most incredible music festivals?

Picture yourself dancing under the scorching California sun at Coachella surrounded by music lovers from all corners of the globe, or losing yourself in the hypnotic beats of Tomorrowland in Belgium, surrounded by stunning stage productions. These festivals promise unforgettable experiences, each with its own flavor, style, and atmosphere.

1. Coachella (U.S.)

Coachella, held annually in California’s Colorado Desert, is one of the world’s largest music festivals. This iconic event spans consecutive three-day weekends in April. It features a diverse lineup encompassing genres like rock, hip-hop, pop, indie, and electronic dance music. What sets Coachella apart is its captivating art installations that transform the desert landscape into a vibrant, surreal backdrop, offering a memorable festival experience. Besides its music, Coachella is renowned for its emphasis on fashion, making it a must-attend event for those seeking a multifaceted cultural experience.

2. Summerfest (U.S.)

Summerfest commands global attention. Located in downtown Milwaukee, Wisconsin, this 11-day extravaganza, established in 1968, is a melting pot of musical genres, spanning country, rock, pop, hip-hop, and much more. It takes place at Henry Maier Festival Park. Over the years, Summerfest has welcomed legendary artists to its stages, from Paul McCartney to Kenny Chesney to Lil Wayne. Beyond the electrifying performances, attendees can savor diverse culinary delights, explore interactive exhibits, and revel in a lively carnival with thrilling rides and games.

3. Sziget Festival (Hungary)

The Sziget Festival in Budapest, Hungary, is a renowned six-day celebration of music and art on Óbuda Island on the Danube River. It’s one of Europe’s largest music festivals. This event is known for its diverse lineup, featuring top artists from genres like alternative, electronic, hip-hop, house, techno, punk, and pop rock. Beyond music, the festival offers cultural experiences like art exhibitions, theater, circus performances, and film screenings.

4. Essence Festival (U.S.)

The Essence Festival is an annual celebration that pays tribute to African-American music and culture in the vibrant city of New Orleans, Louisiana. Established in 1995, this four-day experience has become integral to New Orleans’ cultural identity as it consistently serves as a Fourth of July weekend mainstay. Its remarkable lineup attracts some of the most prominent figures in music, and also offers various special events, including the annual Essence Empowerment Experience. Included in the conference are engaging panels, inspiring speakers, and enlightening discussions.

5. Tomorrowland (Belgium)

Tomorrowland is a renowned electronic dance music festival held in Boom, Belgium. It has solidified its status as a cornerstone of the EDM scene. It is known for its extravagant stage designs, and curating a world-class lineup featuring top DJs and producers and offering an Oktoberfest-like atmosphere that keeps dance music enthusiasts returning year after year. Artists like Martin Garrix, Diplo, Skrillex, and almost every other major EDM artist have graced Tomorrowland’s stages. Established in 2005, the festival has transformed into the globe’s most popular and eagerly awaited electronic dance and jazz event.

6. Glastonbury (UK)

Glastonbury Music Festival is a global music fest held annually at the Worthy Farm in Somerset, England. Since its inception in 1970, it has become a touchstone for music enthusiasts worldwide, drawing more than 200,000 visitors during its remarkable five-day run. Its extraordinary musical diversity encompasses rock, pop, hip-hop, electronic dance music, and far more. It’s a legendary stage, graced at some point by most of the musical icons of the last half-century, from Dylan to Adele.

7. Rock in Rio (Brazil)

The beloved Rock in Rio festival was founded in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, in 1985. The brand has since expanded to other locations, including Lisbon, Madrid, and Las Vegas. While its roots are in rock music, Rock in Rio has evolved to encompass more genres such as pop, electronic, and hip-hop, making it appealing to a much broader audience. One of Rock in Rio’s standout features is its commitment to sustainability and social causes. The festival is known for incorporating environmental initiatives and charity efforts into its programming, reflecting a dedication beyond entertainment.

8. Ultra Music Festival (U.S.)

Ultra Music Festival serves as a global beacon for electronic dance music (EDM) excellence, captivating fans who hail from around the world. Since its inception in 1999, this monumental celebration has continually evolved, with its flagship event hosted annually in the vibrant city of Miami, Florida. UMF always boasts an impressive lineup that features the foremost DJs and electronic music producers in the industry, from David Guetta to Martin Garrix. The spectacular stage productions, LED screens, and immersive light shows converge to create an unparalleled experience. It’s not just a festival; it’s an EDM mecca where music, technology, and art harmonize.

9. Donauinselfest (Austria)

Vienna’s Donauinselfest is another world-class music spectacular that holds the prestigious Guinness World Record for attendance at a music festival in one location, with over 3.3 million revelers in June 2015. This colossal gathering offers free admission and annually attracts patrons from across the globe. Nestled on Danube Island in Vienna, Austria, Donauinselfest transcends musical boundaries, featuring diverse genres like pop, rock, rap, folk, indie, hip-hop, and electronic music. Its stage has hosted acclaimed artists such as Taio Cruz, Sean Paul, Shaggy, Vienna Symphony, and Robin Schulz.

10. Fuji Rock (Japan)

Fuji Rock Festival is Japan’s premier outdoor music event, typically held in Naeba Ski Resort in Niigata Prefecture. Known for its stunning mountainous backdrop, this event has been running since 1997 and is celebrated for its diverse lineup that spans rock, electronic, hip-hop, and most other genres. It attracts international and local acts, creating a unique fusion of musical styles.

Photo: Christopher Polk