Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival 2024: Lineup, How To Get Tickets, & More

Bonnaroo is back again! The beloved Tennessee music festival will feature a killer lineup of musicians, as well as notable arts-related activities. This year’s headliners include Pretty Lights, Fisher, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Fred Again.., and notable performers including Megan Thee Stallion, Cage The Elephant, Maggie Rogers, and many more.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bonnaroo 2024 will also showcase additional events and activities, such as parades, yoga sessions, a Ferris wheel, waterslides, fountains, a 5k run, a marketplace for arts and crafts, campground plazas, and more.

This year’s Bonnaroo music and arts festival will take place in Manchester, Tennessee at the Great Stage Park. The impressive lineup of artists is set to perform over four days from June 13 through 16.

The showrunners behind Bonnaroo have been busy promoting the presale events for the upcoming fest, and those presale events have since ended. Luckily, general sale passes are currently available.

If you want to get your hands on some festival passes for Bonnaroo 2024, you’re in luck. Tickets are currently on sale and it doesn’t look like the festival has sold out yet. We recommend StubHub as the best resource for guarantee-backed tickets, especially if tickets end up selling out via the main website.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival is acclaimed for its eclectic blend of music, art, and cultural experiences, and it once again promises to be a pinnacle event for fans of rock, electronic, indie, and hip-hop genres. Building on the resounding success of last year’s festival, which saw record attendance at over 80,000 attendees, the 2024 fest is expected to also be a killer event.

It’s also worth noting that the festival’s commitment to sustainability and social responsibility continues to be a driving force behind why Bonnaroo is such a widely loved festival. With a meticulously curated blend of music, art installations, and workshops, Bonnaroo 2024 is set to deliver an unforgettable experience, echoing the triumphs of the previous year while charting new territories in cultural engagement. To put it simply, don’t miss this year’s fest!



Bonnaroo is a highly-anticipated festival and tickets will not last long. Reserve your spot ASAP!

Courtesy of Bonnaroo

Thursday, June 13 – Pretty Lights, Fisher, Bigxthaplug, Disco Lines, Durand Bernarr Eggy, and More

Friday, June 14 – Post Malone, Maggie Rogers, Khruangbin, Seven Lions, Joe Russo’s Almond Dead, and More

Saturday, June 15 – Red Hot Chili Peppers, Cage The Elephant, Melanie Martinez, Cigarettes After Sex, Diplo, Jon Batiste, and More

Sunday, June 16 – Red Again.., Megan Thee Stallion, Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit, Two Friends, Carly Rae Jepsen, and More *

*Featuring Pretty Lights at sunrise

Bonnaroo 2024 Festival FAQs

When do tickets for the Bonnaroo 2024 festival go on sale?

Tickets are currently on sale for Bonnaroo via the festival’s website, Ticketmaster, and Stubhub.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Bonnaroo 2024 festival?

There was a brief presale event for Bonnaroo 2024, but that event ended in early January. General sale tickets are currently available.

How much do Bonnaroo 2024 festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are quite a few different pricing tiers available. Passes are only being sold for the entire four-day event, rather than offering single-day tickets. General Admission tickets start at $435, General Admission + tickets start at $695, VIP tickets start at $1,105, and Platinum tickets start at $4,155. The festival will also feature a number of community dinners and donation events that start at $30.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

There are some major differences between ticket tiers for Bonnaroo.

General Admission tickets include access to the campground. General Admission + tickets include access to the GA+ Lounge, a private bar, a water refill station, and upgraded food, entrance, and concierge access.

VIP tickets include a special on-field viewing area, access to better seating and restrooms, a private bar, an air-conditioned lounge, lockers, mobile charging units, access to the merch pop-up store, a special entrance express lane, and access to the Thursday and Sunday Brush parties. VIP ticket holders will also receive a commemorative gift.

Platinum tickets include all of the benefits of the above-mentioned upgrade, in addition to complimentary beer and water, close-in viewing, air-conditioned restrooms, access to a full-service bar and all-day dining, complimentary lockers and mobile charging units, golf cart transportation, a special entrance lane, and more.

Is there an age restriction for the Bonnaroo 2024 festival?

Bonnaroo is an all-ages event, so children are allowed in. In fact, kids under 10 years old can get in free, provided they are accompanied by a pass-carrying adult.

Images courtesy of Bonnaroo.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.