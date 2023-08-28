September 2023 Albums You Need to Know About

As the summer season comes to a close, many of music’s most celebrated acts and buzzed-about new artists are readying new music. September will introduce fresh albums from country heavyweights Willie Nelson, Tyler Childers, Ashley McBryde, and Brothers Osborne. Pop fans also have plenty to celebrate this month with the arrival of new LPs from Olivia Rodrigo, Stephen Sanchez, and Demi Lovato.

Music fans will also be treated to a range of special anniversary reissues, including The 1975‘s breakout self-titled debut, HAIM’s Days Are Gone, and Green Day’s pop-punk triumph Dookie.

From Allison Russell to Wilco, take a look at the September 2023 albums we can’t wait to hear:

September 2023 Albums:

September 1

Dope Lemon, Kimosabé

Icona Pop, Club Romantech

Larry Fleet, Earned It

Slowdive, Everything Is Alive

Speedy Ortiz, Rabbit Rabbit

The 1975, The 1975 (10 Year Anniversary)

The Pretenders, Relentless

September 8

Allison Russell, The Returner

Ashley McBryde, The Devil I Know

Courtney Barnett, End of the Day

Fleetwood Mac, Rumours Live

James Blake, Playing Robots Into Heaven

Joan Osbourne, Nobody Owns You

Josh Turner, Greatest Hits

Logan Ledger, Golden State

Low Cut Connie, Art Dealers

Nick Shoulders, All Bad

Olivia Rodrigo, Guts

Reyna Roberts, Bad Girl Bible: Vol. 1

Shannon Clark and The Sugar, This Old World

Sparklehorse, Bird Machine

Steep Canyon Rangers, Morning Shift

The Postal Service, Everything Will Change

The SteelDrivers, Tougher Than Nails

Tyler Childers, Rustin’ in the Rain

V, Layover

September 15

Barenaked Ladies, In Flight

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Buffalo Nichols, The Fatalist

Corinne Bailey Rae, Black Rainbows

Dan + Shay, Bigger Houses

Demi Lovato, Revamped

Explosions In the Sky, End

Jenny Owen Youngs, Avalanche

Jim Lauderdale/Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, The Long and Lonesome Letting Go

Kid Cudi, Insano

Margo Cilker, Valley of Heart’s Delight

Mitski, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We

Shakey Graves, Movie of the Week

Stephen Marley, Old Soul

Stephen Sanchez, Angel Face

Wheeler Walker Jr., Ram

Willie Nelson, Bluegrass

Woods, Perennial

September 22

Brent Cobb, Southern Star

Buddy and Julie Miller, In the Throes

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)

Charles Wesley Godwin, Family Ties

Colbie Caillat, Along the Way

Emily Ann Roberts, Can’t Hide Country

Kelly Clarkson, Chemistry (Deluxe)

Kevin Drew, Aging

September 29

Animal Collective, Isn’t It Now?

Blonde Redhead, Sit Down for Dinner

Cherry Glazerr, I Don’t Want You Anymore

Grateful Dead, Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Edition)

Green Day, Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

HAIM, Days Are Gone (10th Anniversary Reissue)

Jorja Smith, Falling or Flying

LP, Love Lines

Wilco, Cousin

