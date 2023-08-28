September 2023 Albums You Need to Know About

As the summer season comes to a close, many of music’s most celebrated acts and buzzed-about new artists are readying new music. September will introduce fresh albums from country heavyweights Willie Nelson, Tyler Childers, Ashley McBryde, and Brothers Osborne. Pop fans also have plenty to celebrate this month with the arrival of new LPs from Olivia Rodrigo, Stephen Sanchez, and Demi Lovato.
Videos by American Songwriter
Music fans will also be treated to a range of special anniversary reissues, including The 1975‘s breakout self-titled debut, HAIM’s Days Are Gone, and Green Day’s pop-punk triumph Dookie.
[RELATED: 10 Iconic Rock Albums from the 1970s Everyone Should Own]
From Allison Russell to Wilco, take a look at the September 2023 albums we can’t wait to hear:
September 2023 Albums:
September 1
Dope Lemon, Kimosabé
Icona Pop, Club Romantech
Larry Fleet, Earned It
Slowdive, Everything Is Alive
Speedy Ortiz, Rabbit Rabbit
The 1975, The 1975 (10 Year Anniversary)
The Pretenders, Relentless
September 8
Allison Russell, The Returner
Ashley McBryde, The Devil I Know
Courtney Barnett, End of the Day
Fleetwood Mac, Rumours Live
James Blake, Playing Robots Into Heaven
Joan Osbourne, Nobody Owns You
Josh Turner, Greatest Hits
Logan Ledger, Golden State
Low Cut Connie, Art Dealers
Nick Shoulders, All Bad
Olivia Rodrigo, Guts
Reyna Roberts, Bad Girl Bible: Vol. 1
Shannon Clark and The Sugar, This Old World
Sparklehorse, Bird Machine
Steep Canyon Rangers, Morning Shift
The Postal Service, Everything Will Change
The SteelDrivers, Tougher Than Nails
Tyler Childers, Rustin’ in the Rain
V, Layover
September 15
Barenaked Ladies, In Flight
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Buffalo Nichols, The Fatalist
Corinne Bailey Rae, Black Rainbows
Dan + Shay, Bigger Houses
Demi Lovato, Revamped
Explosions In the Sky, End
Jenny Owen Youngs, Avalanche
Jim Lauderdale/Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, The Long and Lonesome Letting Go
Kid Cudi, Insano
Margo Cilker, Valley of Heart’s Delight
Mitski, The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We
Shakey Graves, Movie of the Week
Stephen Marley, Old Soul
Stephen Sanchez, Angel Face
Wheeler Walker Jr., Ram
Willie Nelson, Bluegrass
Woods, Perennial
September 22
Brent Cobb, Southern Star
Buddy and Julie Miller, In the Throes
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones (Deluxe Edition)
Charles Wesley Godwin, Family Ties
Colbie Caillat, Along the Way
Emily Ann Roberts, Can’t Hide Country
Kelly Clarkson, Chemistry (Deluxe)
Kevin Drew, Aging
September 29
Animal Collective, Isn’t It Now?
Blonde Redhead, Sit Down for Dinner
Cherry Glazerr, I Don’t Want You Anymore
Grateful Dead, Wake of the Flood (50th Anniversary Edition)
Green Day, Dookie (30th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)
HAIM, Days Are Gone (10th Anniversary Reissue)
Jorja Smith, Falling or Flying
LP, Love Lines
Wilco, Cousin
Photo By Katie Kauss / Essential Broadcast Media)