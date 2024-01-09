Coachella 2024: How To Get Tickets, Festival Info, & More

Spring is approaching quickly, and there are always a few things you can expect: Snow melting, birds chirping, flowers blooming, and fans scrambling to get last-minute tickets to Coachella. There are likely going to be a ton of great artists performing this year, though no official announcements have been made about who has been booked. Fans suspect that the main headliners will include Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and potentially Doja Cat.

This year’s festival will take place from April 12 through April 21 for two weekends at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Since the upcoming event was announced way back in June 2023, Coachella’s socials have been pretty mum about the festival. In fact, there have been no announcements about who is performing or headlining this year at Coachella. Last year, the festival featured big names like Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, Blackpink, Blink-182, Skrillex, and more.

Getting tickets to Coachella 2024 is pretty straightforward. Coachella’s official ticketing platform is AXS. In order to purchase tickets to either weekend, especially VIP packages, you’ll need to create an AXS Coachella Fan Account.

Fans may also find some luck buying their tickets through StubHub. If you find yourself in need of last-minute tickets, StubHub would be an excellent choice. With the platform’s FanProtect guarantee, your festival passes will be protected from cancellations and fraud. Just keep in mind that StubHub tickets are considered third-party tickets, so they may be more or less expensive than general sale tickets.

Regardless of where you buy your Coachella tickets from, festival passes are valid for the entire weekend that you reserved them for. If you don’t know which weekend to choose, rest assured that it doesn’t matter that much; both weekends will feature identical lineups, activities, and food. (Unless a band drops out, which notoriously happened last year.) It’s also worth noting that you’ll need to download the Coachella app to register your wristbands at the festival.

So what can fans expect at Coachella 2024? Compared to Coachella 2023, there is a lot of room for improvement. Coachella 2023 was a bit controversial, as singer/songwriter and rapper Frank Ocean was late to the first weekend’s performance which inevitably cut the whole thing short before the artist pulled out completely for the second weekend’s performance. Rock band Blink-182 ended up filling the headlining spot. Who knows what drama will happen this year? Regardless, if the rumored headliners are official, then Coachella 2024 will be a truly incredible experience.

Do we even need to tell you how fast Coachella festival passes sell out? You know the drill. Don’t wait around to get your tickets!

Coachella 2024 FAQs

When do tickets for the Coachella 2024 festival go on sale?

While the waitlist is live, there doesn’t appear to be much information about when general sale tickets will go live. We can assume it will be before April 2024. In the meantime, it would be wise to join the waitlist for your weekend and ticket type of choice.

Where can I purchase official tickets to the Coachella 2024 festival?

The official ticketing platform for Coachella is AXS, but tickets are also available via StubHub and Ticketmaster.

Are there any presale codes or early access opportunities for the Coachella 2024 festival?

Currently, Coachella has a waitlist available for both weekends that you can sign up for via their website. It is not abundantly clear when general sale admissions will be announced.

How much do Coachella 2024 festival tickets cost? Are there different pricing tiers?

There are several pricing factors for Coachella passes. Each weekend features three Tiers under General Admission, General Admission + Shuttle, and VIP. General Admission tickets range from $499 to $599, General Admission + Shuttle tickets range from $599 to $699, and VIP tickets range from $1,069 to $1,269.

Car and tent camping is available for ticketholders for $149. Preferred car camping starts at $375. Camping companion parking (basically weekend overnight parking) starts at $199.

There are also a ton of different bundles available through Coachella’s website, such as the Lake Eldorado Lodge General Admission bundle for 2 that starts at $3,198 and provides a wooden lockable lodge with windows and festival passes for one weekend for two people. There are a few other hotel packages as well as LAX shuttle passes available.

And we can’t forget about the add-ons! You can get your hands on lockers for $79 to $99, a festival poster for $17, merch like hoodies for $110, and much more.

Is there a limit to how many tickets I can buy?

Coachella has a strict limit on how many passes you can purchase for one weekend. Currently, that limit is four tickets per weekend or eight tickets for both weekends. If you try to tiptoe around this rule and buy more tickets from multiple sources, your order could be subject to cancellation. So play fair and don’t hoard passes!

It’s also worth noting that there is a two-camping site limit per order, as well as one companion camping parking pass limit for each order. If you want to camp at Coachella, you’ll need a festival pass.

What’s the difference between VIP tickets and regular tickets?

Regular Coachella festival passes allow access to the venue and daytime parking for the entire weekend you choose. General Admission ticketholders can access the camping areas but cannot reserve a spot with just a GA ticket.

VIP festival passes offer a bit more in terms of accessibility and comfort. VIP tickets include general admission, access to camping areas, access to VIP areas, access to specialty food vendors, air-conditioned toilets, shaded seating, cash bars, and more.

Will merchandise be available for purchase at the concert?

Yes. Most merchandise for artists who are performing at Coachella will be available in the Main Merchandise areas in The Lobby area of the festival. The Boutique area will feature Coachella-specific merchandise as well.

How can I avoid scams or counterfeit tickets?

Either buy your tickets directly from Coachella or through a reputable third-party platform with a protection plan like StubHub. In general, the best thing you can do is buy your tickets through official channels, and do so early instead of last minute.

