Best Music Festivals of 2024: See Lineups, Get Tickets, and More

What a time to be alive for music festival fans and musicians alike! Music festivals used to be confined to just one season, usually around summertime or late spring. Today, music festivals kick off throughout the year and are more accessible than ever.

Videos by American Songwriter

And 2024 will be packed with the biggest events, spread out throughout the year to suit the schedules of festivalgoers worldwide. From the Innings Festival in February to When We Were Young Fest in October, the options are pretty endless for music festivals in 2024.

Let’s take a look at some major music festivals that are already selling tickets across the United States, so you can plan ahead and reserve your spot with StubHub. These top music festivals can sell out fast, so don’t wait around to get your tickets!

Innings Festival

Tempe, Arizona

Courtesy of Innings Festival

In 2024, the Innings Festival will light up Tempe, Arizona on February 23 and 24 at the scenic Tempe Beach Park. Unique for blending live music with baseball themes, the festival is a haven for fans of baseball and pop/rock music alike.

This year’s lineup is stellar, featuring acclaimed artists like Red Hot Chili Peppers, Greta Van Fleet, Hozier, Macklemore, Third Eye Blind, and Jimmy Eat World. Innings Festival is also known for its inviting array of food vendors that offer the best of the best in the southwest, with vegan and gluten-free options available.

Ticket prices start at around $310 for a two-day pass, with more immersive VIP experiences also available. It’s a perfect fusion of rhythm and sports in a picturesque setting in one of Arizona’s most popular college towns.

Extra Innings Festival

Tempe, Arizona

Courtesy of Extra Innings Festival

Another major music festival that will kick off in Tempe, Arizona is the Extra Innings Festival. The follow-up to Innings Festival will take place in the same location on March 1 and 2 and feature more country and soft-rock performers.

Headliners include Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews Band, and Noah Kahan. Additional performers include Sheryl Crow, Morgan Wade, Gin Blossoms, Turnpike Troubadours, and many more.

Tickets are a bit more affordable for Extra Innings, starting at $275 each for two-day admission. If you’re looking for a more country-inspired festival to attend in sunny Tempe, Arizona, this one is worth checking out in March.

Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

Manchester, Tennessee

Courtesy of Bonnaroo

We can’t have a list of the best music festivals in 2024 without mentioning Bonnaroo! This music and arts festival is a classic that will start on June 13th and end on June 16th of this year at the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, Tennessee.

There are a ton of incredible bands that are headlining and supporting this year’s Bonnaroo, including Pretty Lights, Fisher, Post Malone, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Red Again.., Megan Thee Stallion, Idles, Ethel Cain, Maggie Rogers, T-Pain, Gwar, The Mars Volta, Melanie Martinez, and many, many more. This year’s lineup is an eclectic one for sure.

General admission tickets for Bonnaroo will start at about $420 with additional VIP packages available. The festival’s presale event is set to kick off on January 11, so don’t wait around to get your tickets while you still can!

Cruel World Fest

Pasadena, California

Courtesy of Goldenvoice

Cruel World Fest will be presented by Goldenvoice and FKOA and kick off on May 11. This one-day festival focuses on goth and indie rock music and will take place at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. If you love classic goth rock and alt-rock, this isn’t a festival you’ll want to miss.

Duran Duran will be headlining and additional acts will include Interpol, Blondie, Simple Minds, Placebo, Soft Cell, Adam Ant, Ministry, The Jesus And Mary Chain, Gary Numan, Dreamcar, and more. The fest will also feature special guest Tones on Tail, who will be reuniting for the first time in 40 years.

General admission passes start at about $209, with preferred parking, GA+, VIP, and Clubhouse upgrades available.

Railbird Music Festival

Lexington, Kentucky

Courtesy of Railbird Music Festival

This music festival with a theme of music, bourbon, and horses kicks off on June 1 and 2, and will take place at The Infield at Red Mile in Lexington. The lineup is pretty attractive and features a mix of country stars and indie rock.

Headlining artists include Noah Kahan, Turnpike Troubadours, Chris Stapleton, Hozier, Counting Crows, Wynonna Judd, Marcus King, Lord Huron, Dwight Yoakam, and Elle King. A number of supporting acts will also be padding the festival, including up-and-coming artists worth checking out.

Festival passes for the full weekend start at $235, with single-day, VIP, and Platinum passes available.

Electric Forest Music Festival

Rothbury, Michigan

Courtesy of Electric Forest Festival

The much-loved Electric Forest Music Festival will take place from June 20 through 23 in Rothbury, Michigan at the Double JJ Resort. For festivalgoers who love a solid multi-genre fest with electronic, rock, and jam band music, coupled with daily yoga and curated events, this is not a festival to skip!

The lineup for this year’s Electric Forest is killer, featuring Excision, Subtronics, Pretty Lights, Everything Always, Nelly Furtado, Ludacris, John Summit, Charlotte De Witte, Black Tiger Sex Machine, The Discos Biscuits, The String Cheese Incident, and a wealth of additional bands and artists.

It looks like Electric Forest is already sold out, but you might have some luck finding four-day passes on StubHub.

Under the Big Sky Festival

Whitefish, Montana

Courtesy of Under the Big Sky Festival

Another top-notch country music festival worth looking into, Under the Big Sky Festival will kick off on July 12 through 14 at Big Mountain Ranch in Whitefish, Montana.

The headliners will include Miranda Lambert, Billy Strings, and Turnpike Troubadours. Additional acts will include Brothers Osborne, Tanya Tucker, City and Colour, The Lil Smokies, and many more awesome acts.

If you want to see the entire festival, three-day passes start at $295 each. This fest also features a pretty lucrative VIP upgrade that includes special parking, viewing areas, a barn and beer garden, and restrooms.

Two Step Inn Festival

Georgetown, Texas

Courtesy of Two Step Inn

Two Step Inn Festival will launch on the weekend of April 20 and 21 this year, and the lineup is packaged with country music stars like Cody Johnson, Hank Williams, Jr., Clint Black, Martina McBridge, Colter Wall, Turnpike Troubadours, Lee Ann Womack, Charley Crockett, Ryan Bingham, and many more. This is a major festival for Central Texas that takes place in San Gabriel Park in Georgetown, Texas.

Tickets for the weekend start at $349 and multiple upgrades are available, as well as layaway plans. Single-day tickets will also be available and prepaid parking reservations can be purchased ahead of time through the festival’s website.

Shaky Knees Festival

Atlanta, Georgia

Courtesy of Shaky Knees

Shaky Knees Fest is Atlanta’s beloved rock festival known for featuring major acts in addition to up-and-coming artists. This year, the festival will kick off on May 3 through 5 at Central Park.

The lineup is very exciting, with Noah Kahan, Arcade Fire, Young The Giant, Weezer, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Offspring, Girl In Red, Foo Fighters, Billy Idol, and Portugal. The Man all headlining throughout the weekend.

A few additional acts include Switchfoot, Interpol, Yves Tumor, Metric, Royal Blood, Sunny Day Real Estate, The Struts, Dinosaur Jr., and a ton more indie and well-known musicians.

General admission for the entire weekend starts at $365 with individual daytime tickets available through StubHub. Several different upgrades are also available, including VIP, Platinum, and Ultimate ticket packages.

Welcome to Rockville Festival

Daytona Beach, Florida

Courtesy of Welcome to Rockville

If you’re from Florida, you know how big of a deal the Welcome to Rockville Festival is. This year, the major rock festival will take place on May 9 through 12 at Daytona Beach.

This year’s lineup includes the best of the best from the last few decades, including Mötley Crüe, Limp Bizkit, Foo Fighters, Slipknot, Disturbed, The Offspring, Evanescence, Sum 41, Judas Priest, Anthrax, Primus, Breaking Benjamin, and many, many more.

This massive music festival offers four-day passes that start at $350, as well as single-day passes through Stubhub that are already selling out fast. Festivalgoers can also purchase camping, parking, and merch upgrades through the festival’s website.

Kilby Block Party Festival

Salt Lake City, Utah

Courtesy of Kilby Block Party

Kilby Block Party Festival has been celebrating the Kilby Court music venue for 25 years, and each year the fest just keeps getting better. This year’s fest will take place on May 10 through 12 at Utah State Fairpark.

Headlining acts include LCD Soundsystem, The Postal Service, and Vampire Weekend, as well as Wu-Tang Clan, Death Cab For Cutie, Interpol, Jai Paul, Joanna Newsom, Belle And Sebastian, 100 Gecs, Dayglow, and more.

The fest will kick off at 11:30 am each day and tickets are available for the full weekend, starting at $239 with VIP passes available for a premium fee. Travel packages may also be available.

When We Were Young

Las Vegas, Nevada

Courtesy of When We Were Young

Aging emo kids unite! When We Were Young Fest is coming back on October 19 and 20 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds in 2024.

This emo and pop-punk revival music festival will have an incredible lineup this year that includes My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy, Jimmy Eat World, Dashboard Confessional, The All American Rejects, Simple Plan, New Found Glory, Mayday Parade, and more.

General admission for the weekend starts at $325. Single-day passes and multiple VIP packages are also available. This fest is known for selling out very quickly, so grab your tickets from StubHub before it’s too late!

Stagecoach Country Music Festival

Indio, California

Often known as the “Coachella of Country Music”, the massive Stagecoach Country Music Festival will be returning on April 26 through 28 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

All the big names you’d expect will be headlining, including Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Eric Church, Kelly Roll, Elle King, Post Malone (who will be performing a special medley of country covers for the event), Willie Nelson, Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, Nickelback, Clint Black, The Beach Boys, Leon Bridges, Charley Crockett, Paul Cauthen, Dwight Yoakam, and many more.

Stagecoach appears to be sold out per their website, but you might find some luck on StubHub. Hotel packages, VIP upgrades, and more may also be available.

Coachella

Indio, California

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

Last but not least, we can’t leave out what is arguably the biggest music festival in the United States. Unlike the previous entries in our list of major music festivals happening this year, Coachella has not yet released the lineup for the Indio, California festival, which will take place on the weekends of April 12 through April 21.

However, fans speculate that Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator, and Doja Cat will be this year’s headlining acts. Some also suspect that Dua Lipa could be headlining as well. The lineup will be announced any day now, so keep your eyes peeled.

Tickets to Coachella can range all the way from $499 to $1,269 and higher. Official tickets from Coachella’s website have recently sold out, though multiple waitlists appear to still be available.

Luckily, you’ll be able to find weekend passes, camping passes, shuttle passes, and more via StubHub. Just keep in mind that Coachella sells out fast, and the longer you wait, the more expensive tickets will be on Stubhub. Don’t dilly-dally!

See you out there!

2023 was an extraordinary year for music festivals, and this year is also going to be packed with killer live music fests around the country.

Just remember that major festivals like Coachella and Bonnaroo have a reputation for selling out very quickly, so keep an eye out for when your festival of choice goes live for general sale tickets.

We recommend keeping an eye on StubHub if your festival of choice sells out. Here’s to an exciting and musical new year!

Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.