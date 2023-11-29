Elle King and Rachel Smith Slated to Co-Host ‘New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash’

Elle King and Entertainment Tonight’s Rachel Smith will host this year’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The five-hour event presented by CBS will also include performances by some of the biggest names in country music. The event will broadcast live from the Bicentennial Mall in Music City on December 31.

This won’t be the first time that King has hosted the show. Last year, she and country singer Jimmie Allen shared hosting duties with Smith. This year, the “Lucky” singer and Smith return to host the event.

Both King and Smith released statements about their involvement in the big show. “New Year’s Eve is the one party we celebrate all over the world,” King said. “I wouldn’t want to spend it any other place than Music City! I’m so excited to get to host another beautiful night of music, friends, love, and joy. I can’t wait to celebrate an incredible year and welcome a new one together,” she continued.

“Being back in Nashville co-hosting with my girl Elle is something I look forward to every year,” Smith said in a statement. “We’re gonna put on one heck of a show from Music City,” she added. “Nashville’s Big Bash will be the perfect soundtrack to ring in another year with family and friends.”

King will do more than host this year. She’ll also be performing some of her biggest hits during the show. She joins an impressive lineup that will include nearly 50 performances. Fans are still waiting to see this year’s full lineup. However, the night’s headliners have been announced. Thomas Rhett, Lynyrd Skynyrd, and CMA Entertainer of the Year Lainey Wilson will help Nashville celebrate a new year. CBS will announce more performers at a later date.

CBS Presents New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air live on CBS on Sunday, December 31. Additionally, it will stream live on Paramount+ for those with the Showtime add-on. Paramount+ Essential subscribers can watch the show on-demand the next day. The show runs from 7:30-10:00 PM ET/PT. Then, CBS stations will break for news coverage. The Big Bash returns at 10:30 and will run until 1:05 AM, ET/PT.

Featured Image by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images