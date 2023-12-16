10 of the Best Quotes from Rising Pop Phenom Tate McRae

Tate McRae is one of the most enticing rising pop acts the world has seen in a while. McRae flexes both her ability to craft deeply relatable lyrics and her dance prowess every time she steps on stage. She shows promise in being the next big thing in pop.

To learn a little bit more about McRae, here are 10 of her best quotes, below.

1. “I love Christmas. It is my favorite holiday of the year. I love being somewhere cold at Christmas so that there is snow.”

2. “My mom used to be a dancer, so I always wanted to be like her growing up.”

3. “My writing was very much like my diary, and I just put it out there to put it out there because I didn’t really know what I was doing. The fact that people related to the songs made me feel less alone in a lot of situations.”

4. “When I was 13, I started posting songs every week that I’d written. They weren’t fantastic, but people connected to them in some way. And that’s the only way that I grow my audience as a writer.”

5. “It felt like dancing was my only way of expressing myself until I got into writing, and then I realized that there were two sides of my brain that I needed to work all the time.”

6. “My favorite way to get into the songwriting process is to get into the studio, and then usually, they play a loop of four chords, or something, or guitar, and then I just start singing.”

7. “I’m really good at envisioning things. Even when I haven’t experienced something, it doesn’t mean that I haven’t felt it before.”

8. “Part of me is super private, and I’m put in this position where it’s scary sometimes because you never know what people are gonna think. It’s just making sure that you show what you want to show and making sure that you’re presenting your best self always and making the right decisions.”

9. “Post Malone is one of my biggest inspirations. I just love his songs and his writing. He’s a genius. Then person-wise, I’m a huge fan of Zendaya. I love her. I watch her interviews and everything she does all the time because I think she’s just such a crazy good human being.”

10. “I have some big dreams. I really want my work to be worldwide and for a lot of people to hear it, just because I have a lot to say.”

Photo by Dale MacMillan/Getty Images

