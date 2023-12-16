Jessica Chastain Reveals How Taylor Swift Helped Her Through a Breakup

Any person who went through a breakup knows how therapeutic music can be when trying to heal a broken heart. While there is no timeline when it comes to the sting of love, music seems to have the power to heal. Although a top actress in Hollywood, back in 2011, Jessica Chastain found herself dealing with a breakup. Dealing with the heartbreak in her own way, the star recently discussed how pop icon Taylor Swift helped her through the emotional time.

Videos by American Songwriter

Excited to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Chastain discussed a number of topics, but fans of Swift took notice when the actress revealed the first time she met the singer and the connection they shared.

Back in 2011, the celebrity found herself attending the Met Gala and it just so happened she was seated next to Swift. Chastain said, “We were both sitting next to each other … and she was so sweet.” She added, “I just went through a break-up and I was talking to her about that, and we went and danced together — it was such a fun night.”

[Don’t Miss Your Chance To See Taylor Swift Live]

While enjoying their time together at the Met Gala, Chastain woke the next day to find an interesting email. “The next day, I had an email from iTunes that said, like, ‘Taylor Swift’ or whatever, and I just thought that it was a Taylor Swift album.” It happened to be more than an album as she revealed the singer “made me a break-up playlist that she sent me! Isn’t that the sweetest thing?”

Meeting Taylor Swift Again

With Fallon speechless about the idea of Swift curating a break-up playlist, Chastain shared the same excitement. “I know! And here I thought it was like a Taylor Swift advertisement. And she had, like, curated all these break-up songs to send me to help me get through my break-up.”

[RELATED: Taylor Swift’s Most Memorable (At Times, Infamous) Award Show Moments]

Becoming a Swiftie for life, Chastain jumped at the chance to see the singer perform in Mexico. She said, “I was in Mexico City and she was touring there and I was like, ‘Oh, I’m going to Taylor’s concert.’” Besides watching the icon on stage, the actress even got a chance to meet her backstage.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

(Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)