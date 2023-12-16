What Songs Will Billie Eilish Perform on ‘SNL’ Tonight?

Holding the record for the longest-running network television program in the United States, Saturday Night Live continues to entertain audiences around the country. Premiering back in 1975, the iconic set has gone through some changes, but the overall goal of sharing a laugh in front of a live audience remains the same. Besides watching celebrities poke fun at themselves, the show also welcomes musical guests to the stage to perform. While the song lineup often stays a secret, this week’s guest, Billie Eilish, decided to give fans a hint at what she would be performing on Saturday.

Videos by American Songwriter

Appearing on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Eilish and the host discussed her upcoming performance on the sketch comedy show. For those who might not know who is hosting, Fallon revealed, “We’re building for Saturday Night Live. It’s coming up this Saturday. Kate McKinnon is the host, who is unbelievable. She was great in Barbie.” Eilish is more than a fan of Barbie as she also contributed to the movie’s soundtrack with her performance on “What Was I Made For?”

When Fallon discussed her time on Saturday Night Live, the host asked Eilish if she knew what song she would perform. Trying not to just come out and say it, the singer pointed to her hat, which read “Barbie.” Being the one behind “What Was I Made For?”, it should come as no surprise she will be performing it.

New Billie Eilish Music Coming Soon

Discussing the song, Eilish admitted, “I feel like it brought women together in this way that I feel like I haven’t felt part of like that and it made me feel really good. And I also felt like it was bringing people together. It felt like we were all experiencing the life experience, you know?”

Much like the film, the soundtrack to Barbie went viral with it receiving six Grammy nominations. It landed in categories like Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Looking at its time on Spotify, fans streamed it over 500 million times. With such a following, it seems like a safe bet for Eilish, who also teased new music coming soon. “There is lots of music coming. There is a whole album of music coming. We’re in the final stages of making it, so that doesn’t mean it’s about to come out, but it is getting there and it’s very exciting.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures )