The Wallflowers to Play Bringing Down the Horse in Full in 2024

Fans of The Wallflowers might be happy to hear that the band will play their hit 1996 album Bringing Down the Horse in its entirety this fall! October 2 will close out the current leg of the band’s 2024 tour, where they will perform the iconic album at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The performance will also be the first headlining set by the band in LA in over 10 years. The Wallflowers will also perform a rendition of the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers album Long After Dark in full.
The next stop on The Wallflowers 2024 Tour will be on May 22 in San Luis Obispo, California at Fremont Theater. The final date of the tour will be October 2 in Los Angeles, California at the Palace Theatre, where the band will perform Bringing Down the Horse and Long After Dark in their respective entireties.
Tickets are available for public sale for the majority of The Wallflowers’ 2024 tour. The presale event for the new final tour date is currently live over at Ticketmaster and will end the night before public on-sale begins.
Public on-sale will start on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am local. If tickets sell out on Ticketmaster during the presale event, you might have some luck finding last-minute seats on Stubhub.
This is going to be a great tour, and The Wallflowers’ final date will be a powerful one. Get your tickets now!
The Wallflowers 2024 Tour Dates
May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
May 24 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre
May 25 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe
May 26 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre
May 28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
May 29 – Edmonds, WA – Edmonds Center for the Arts
May 31 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre
June 1 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House
June 4 – Boise, ID – The Egyptian Theatre
June 5 – Park City, UT – Marquis Park City
June 7 – Loveland, CO – Blue Federal Credit Union Arena
June 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 24 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere
June 25 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere
June 27 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre
June 28 – Marietta, OH – The Adelphia Music Hall
June 29 – Flint, MI – The Capitol Theatre
June 30 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone
July 2 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
July 7 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Theatre
July 9 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre
July 11 – South Omaha, NE – The Astro Omaha
July 12 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall
July 13 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center
July 14 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre
July 16 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant
July 18 – East Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
July 19 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre
September 1 – Weston, CO – Caveman Music Festival 2024
September 11 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theater
September 12 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre
September 13 – Peachtree City, GA – Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater
September 14 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
September 16 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
September 17 – Chattanooga, TN – Robert Kirk Walker Theatre
September 20 – Memphis, TN – Soundstage at Graceland
September 21 – Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live
September 22 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater
September 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
September 26 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall
September 27 – Odessa, TX – The Ector Theatre
September 28 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center
October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theatre (performing Bringing Down the Horse and Long After Dark)
