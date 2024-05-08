The Wallflowers to Play Bringing Down the Horse in Full in 2024

Fans of The Wallflowers might be happy to hear that the band will play their hit 1996 album Bringing Down the Horse in its entirety this fall! October 2 will close out the current leg of the band’s 2024 tour, where they will perform the iconic album at the Palace Theatre in Los Angeles, California. The performance will also be the first headlining set by the band in LA in over 10 years. The Wallflowers will also perform a rendition of the Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers album Long After Dark in full.

The next stop on The Wallflowers 2024 Tour will be on May 22 in San Luis Obispo, California at Fremont Theater. The final date of the tour will be October 2 in Los Angeles, California at the Palace Theatre, where the band will perform Bringing Down the Horse and Long After Dark in their respective entireties.

Tickets are available for public sale for the majority of The Wallflowers’ 2024 tour. The presale event for the new final tour date is currently live over at Ticketmaster and will end the night before public on-sale begins.

Public on-sale will start on Friday, May 10 at 10:00 am local. If tickets sell out on Ticketmaster during the presale event, you might have some luck finding last-minute seats on Stubhub.

This is going to be a great tour, and The Wallflowers’ final date will be a powerful one. Get your tickets now!

May 22 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

May 24 – Monterey, CA – Golden State Theatre

May 25 – Stateline, NV – Harrah’s Lake Tahoe

May 26 – Sacramento, CA – Crest Theatre

May 28 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater

May 29 – Edmonds, WA – Edmonds Center for the Arts

May 31 – Bellingham, WA – Mount Baker Theatre

June 1 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Concert House

June 4 – Boise, ID – The Egyptian Theatre

June 5 – Park City, UT – Marquis Park City

June 7 – Loveland, CO – Blue Federal Credit Union Arena

June 8 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 24 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere

June 25 – Alexandria, VA – Birchmere

June 27 – Lancaster, PA – American Music Theatre

June 28 – Marietta, OH – The Adelphia Music Hall

June 29 – Flint, MI – The Capitol Theatre

June 30 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

July 2 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

July 7 – Fargo, ND – Fargo Theatre

July 9 – Davenport, IA – Capitol Theatre

July 11 – South Omaha, NE – The Astro Omaha

July 12 – Lawrence, KS – Liberty Hall

July 13 – Wichita, KS – TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

July 14 – Springfield, MO – Gillioz Theatre

July 16 – St Louis, MO – The Pageant

July 18 – East Grand Rapids, MI – Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

July 19 – Champaign, IL – Virginia Theatre

September 1 – Weston, CO – Caveman Music Festival 2024

September 11 – Augusta, GA – Miller Theater

September 12 – Montgomery, AL – Montgomery Performing Arts Centre

September 13 – Peachtree City, GA – Frederick Brown Jr Amphitheater

September 14 – Bristol, TN – Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

September 16 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

September 17 – Chattanooga, TN – Robert Kirk Walker Theatre

September 20 – Memphis, TN – Soundstage at Graceland

September 21 – Fort Smith, AR – Temple Live

September 22 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

September 24 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

September 26 – New Braunfels, TX – Gruene Hall

September 27 – Odessa, TX – The Ector Theatre

September 28 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

October 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Palace Theatre (performing Bringing Down the Horse and Long After Dark)

