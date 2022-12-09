10 Reasons to Get Your Tickets Now to the 2023 30A Songwriters Festival

Sponsored Content

It’s nearly impossible to narrow down just 10 reasons to attend the 14th year of 30A Songwriters Festival—North America’s premier singer-songwriter festival. We tried our best. Here are 10 reasons to purchase your tickets today.

Reason No. 1: 175+ songwriters and 300+ shows in a single holiday weekend.

The 2023 lineup features an eclectic, powerhouse group of headliners from Lyle Lovett, Gin Blossoms, and Rickie Lee Jones to Morgan Wade, Yola, and Steve Earle. Ticketholders have access to these mainstage shows + over 250 other sets throughout the weekend, featuring Benmont Tench (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers), Amy Grant, Tom Rush, Glenn Phillips (Toad the Wet Sprocket), Adia Victoria, Brian Vander Ark (The Verve Pipe), The Black Opry Revue, Beth Nielsen Chapman, John Craigie, Shawn Mullins, Kathleen Edwards, John Paul White, James McMurtry, Darrell Scott, Tinsley Ellis, Chuck Prophet, Livingston Taylor, Lilly Hiatt, John Fullbright, and many, many more.

Reason No. 2: 30A is THE festival for music lovers and serious listeners.

30A Songwriters Festival offer serious music lovers the chance to hear their all-time favorite artists and experience new artists for the first time in intimate settings alongside like-minded fans. For the past 13 years, the festival has attracted tens of thousands of dedicated live music fans from around the country. The festival transforms amphitheaters, town halls, restaurants, theaters, bars, and covered patios into unique listening rooms ranging in capacity from 75 to 500 seats indoors to 6,000 outdoors.

Reason No. 3: Catch Morgan Wade—a star on the rise.

See and hear Morgan Wade (“Wilder Days”) while you can (she will perform three sets) because the rest of her 2023 cross-country tour is nearly sold out!

Reason No. 4: Location, location, location

Venues are built out for the extended weekend with state-of-the-art sound systems presenting bands and in-the-round performances throughout the weekend of January 13 – 16, 2023. These listening spaces stretch up and down scenic Highway 30A parallel to the sugar-white sand beaches and emerald waters of the Gulf of Mexico.

Reason No. 5: The Festival will sell out.

The festival sells out every year and is on track to do the same by the end of December so don’t dawdle. Visit www.30asongwritersfestival.com to get your tickets today.

Reason No. 6: You can stay in style.

The festival partners with premier lodging partners who offer guests all kinds of weekend accommodation options, including beachfront and boutique hotels, elegant and cozy condos, and large resort houses. You WILL take a break from the music and walk on the beach!

Reason No. 7: The Festival supports the Arts.

The 30A Songwriters Festival, produced by the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County and Russell Carter Artist Management, is an important part of the Cultural Arts Alliance’s vision to make Walton County a creative place. 100% of the Festival’s net proceeds benefit the Cultural Arts Alliance of Walton County, allowing it to continue to foster creativity through the inclusive and collaborative advancement of the Arts. You will not only have a great time—you will be supporting a great cause!

Reason No. 8: Benmont Tench and his Steinway Grand Piano

Benmont Tench is a founding member of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. He’s recorded and performed with Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, and just about every artist in between. The festival is shipping in a Steinway grand piano for his evening solo sets. This is your chance to see songwriting royalty in an intimate setting.

Photo Courtesy 30a Festival

Reason No. 9: General Admission is great; VIP is better.

30A Songwriters Festival features the best VIP ticket package: reserved parking, premium seating at the headline stage, complimentary food, and drinks (Grayton Beer, wine, and craft cocktails), along with first-come, first-served seating at the other 29 venues. Check out VIP ticket options at www.30asongwritersfestival.com.

Reason No. 10: Party on a Monday!

Plan to stay through Monday for “The Late Check-out Party” which takes place at The Bay and North Beach Social, two venues that sit right on the beautiful Choctawhatchee Bay. Bloody Marys, delicious food, and songwriter performances throughout the day on the waterfront are perfect ways to keep the party going.

Photos courtesy 30a Festival