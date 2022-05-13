My Chemical Romance Releases First New Song Since 2014, “The Foundations of Decay”

My Chemical Romance has returned with its first new song, “The Foundations of Decay,” since 2014.
Produced by singer Gerard Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, and Doug McKean, the six-minute-long “The Foundations of Decay” is reflective of what MCR does best, slowly building into a punk rock anthem. The song is a follow up to the band’s previous release “Fake Your Death,” which was part of the greatest hit compilation May Death Never Stop You in 2014, and their most recent 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.
Following their breakup in 2013, the band continued working on other projects. Way released a solo album, Hesitant Alien, in 2014 and co-created and wrote the comic series “The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys” and “The Umbrella Academy”—the latter was adapted into a Netflix series in 2019 and is now in its third season. Bassist Mikey Way formed the band Electric Century and Toro, and guitarist Frank Iero released a solo album and has played with the bands Reggie and the Full Effect and Death Spells.
Though no additional new music is on the horizon for MCR, the band, which briefly reunited in 2019 for a series of one-off reunion shows, is set to kick off their reunion tour in North America and Europe, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, starting in the U.K. on May 16, and concluding on Oct. 17 with five dates at The Forum in Los Angeles with additional U.S. festival dates at When We Were Young and Riot Fest throughout the fall.
The tour will feature support from a number of bands, including Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, Thursday, Kimya Dawson, Turnstile, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Waterparks, Youth Code, Meg Myers, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, Ghosh, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Midtown, and Badflower, on select dates.
My Chemical Romance / 2022 North American Tour Dates
Aug 20th – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center
Aug 21st – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
Aug 23rd – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Aug 24th – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center
Aug 26th – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
Aug 27th – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Aug 29th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
Aug 30th – Albany, NY – MVP Arena
Sept 1st – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
Sept 2nd – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
Sept 4th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sept 5th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sept 7th – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept 8th – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Sept 10th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sept 11th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Sept 13th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
Sept 15th – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
Sept 16th – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest
Sept 20th – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sept 21st – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
Sept 23rd – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival
Sept 24th – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena
Sept 27th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
Sept 28th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
Sept 30th – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
Oct 2nd – Portland, OR – MODA Center
Oct 3rd – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
Oct 5th – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Oct 7th – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena
Oct 8th – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival
Oct 11th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct 12th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct 14th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct 15th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct 17th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum
Oct 22nd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
Oct 23rd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
Oct 29th – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young
Photo: Devin Sarno / Warner Records