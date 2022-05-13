My Chemical Romance Releases First New Song Since 2014, “The Foundations of Decay”

My Chemical Romance has returned with its first new song, “The Foundations of Decay,” since 2014.

Produced by singer Gerard Way, lead guitarist Ray Toro, and Doug McKean, the six-minute-long “The Foundations of Decay” is reflective of what MCR does best, slowly building into a punk rock anthem. The song is a follow up to the band’s previous release “Fake Your Death,” which was part of the greatest hit compilation May Death Never Stop You in 2014, and their most recent 2010 album Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys.

Following their breakup in 2013, the band continued working on other projects. Way released a solo album, Hesitant Alien, in 2014 and co-created and wrote the comic series “The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys” and “The Umbrella Academy”—the latter was adapted into a Netflix series in 2019 and is now in its third season. Bassist Mikey Way formed the band Electric Century and Toro, and guitarist Frank Iero released a solo album and has played with the bands Reggie and the Full Effect and Death Spells.

Though no additional new music is on the horizon for MCR, the band, which briefly reunited in 2019 for a series of one-off reunion shows, is set to kick off their reunion tour in North America and Europe, which was originally scheduled for 2020 but postponed due to the pandemic, starting in the U.K. on May 16, and concluding on Oct. 17 with five dates at The Forum in Los Angeles with additional U.S. festival dates at When We Were Young and Riot Fest throughout the fall.

The tour will feature support from a number of bands, including Taking Back Sunday, The Bouncing Souls, Thursday, Kimya Dawson, Turnstile, The Homeless Gospel Choir, The Lemon Twigs, Waterparks, Youth Code, Meg Myers, Devil Master, Dilly Dally, Ghosh, Nothing, Shannon and the Clams, Soul Glo, Surfbort, Midtown, and Badflower, on select dates.

My Chemical Romance / 2022 North American Tour Dates

Aug 20th – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Aug 21st – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

Aug 23rd – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Aug 24th – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

Aug 26th – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Aug 27th – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Aug 29th – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 30th – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

Sept 1st – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Sept 2nd – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

Sept 4th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept 5th – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept 7th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept 8th – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept 10th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sept 11th – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Sept 13th – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sept 15th – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Sept 16th – Chicago, IL – Riot Fest

Sept 20th – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept 21st – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Sept 23rd – Dover, DE – Firefly Music Festival

Sept 24th – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Sept 27th – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

Sept 28th – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Sept 30th – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct 2nd – Portland, OR – MODA Center

Oct 3rd – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

Oct 5th – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Oct 7th – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

Oct 8th – Sacramento, CA – Aftershock Festival

Oct 11th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct 12th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct 14th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct 15th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct 17th – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum

Oct 22nd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

Oct 23rd – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

Oct 29th – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young

Photo: Devin Sarno / Warner Records