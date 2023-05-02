5 Songs You Didn’t Know Jay-Z Wrote for Other Artists

In May of 2022, American Songwriter compiled a list of 10 surprising songs that Jay-Z has earned writing credits for throughout his career. Included in this list were 1990s rap hits like “I Love the Dough” by Notorious B.I.G. and “Still D.R.E.” by Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg, as well as pop classics like Mariah Carey’s “Heartbreaker” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella.”

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: 10 Songs You Didn’t know Jay-Z Wrote for Other Artists]

But, with a still-active mainstream career, we figured there are surely some newer tracks that Jay-Z’s gotten his fingerprints on too. Although the original list contained fairly recent releases like “Slide” by H.E.R. (2019) and “Pop Style” by Drake (2016), we decided to put five more songs together that Jay-Z helped write over the past couple of years.

So, here are five more songs that Jay-Z wrote for other artists.

1. “Savage Remix” by Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé (2020)

Written by Pardison Fontaine, The-Dream, J. White Did It, Starrah, Jay-Z, Derrick Milano, Bobby Sessions, Beyoncé & Megan Thee Stallion

Joining her fellow Houston native Megan Thee Stallion, Beyoncé hopped on the “Savage” remix in April 2020 less than two months after the original track first gained steam. Eventually becoming Megan Thee Stallion’s first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, the “Savage” remix still lives on as one of the best hip-hop radio hits of the 2020s decade thus far.

Jay-Z and four other writers helped Beyoncé craft her feature verse.

2. “Had Enough” by Don Toliver (2019)

Written by Cool, Homer Steinweiss, Dre, Beyoncé, Michael Herard, James Fauntleroy, Jay-Z, Thomas Brenneck, Leon Michels, MIKE DEAN, TM88, Don Toliver, Quavo & Offset

Don Toliver’s “Had Enough” first dropped as part of the JACKBOYS EP after Christmas 2019, a compilation project for all the artists signed to Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack label. Then, it was included on Don Toliver’s 2020 studio album, Heaven or Hell, released in March 2020.

Alongside Quavo and Offset (Migos), who each provided a feature verse for the song, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, and nine others earned writing credits.

3. “Break My Soul” by Beyoncé (2022)

Written by Beyoncé, Tricky Stewart, The-Dream, Jay-Z, BlaqNmilD, Big Freedia, Fred McFarlane & Allen George

Peaking at No. 1 on the Hot 100 for her 2022 comeback album, RENAISSANCE, “Break My Soul” immediately became one of the all-time classic hits of Beyoncé’s illustrious career. Much like a handful of her most successful singles, Bey’s husband helped out a bit with the song’s writing.

Along with Jay-Z, six others, including Big Freedia earned writing credits on “Break My Soul.”

4. “BROWN SKIN GIRL” by Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, Beyoncé and Wizkid (2019)

Written by SAINt JHN, Beyoncé, Blue Ivy Carter, Bipolar Sunshine, Stacy Barthe, Michael Uzowuru, Jay-Z & Anatii

When Beyoncé was employed to work on the soundtrack for Disney’s 2019 live-action Lion King remake, she decided to make it a family affair. Along with crafting the single “Spirit” and additional songs like “Find Your Way Back” and “Nile (feat. Kendrick Lamar),” Bey let her daughter contribute to the tape’s fifteenth song, “Brown Skin Girl.”

[RELATED: Behind the Name: How Jay-Z Got His Musical Moniker]

With writing assistance from her husband Jay-Z, along with several others, Bey and Blue Ivy joined forces with singers SAINt JHN and Wizkid for a delightful performance.

5. “Alien Superstar” by Beyoncé (2022)

Written by Beyoncé, Honey Dijon, MIKE DEAN, Blu June, Brittany Coney, JAY-Z, Lucky Daye, David Hamelin, Labrinth, 070 Shake, Rami, Leven Kali, Peter Rauhofer, Kam DeLa, John Michael Holiday, Richard Fairbrass, Rob Manzoli, Sal Dali, Ink, Luke Solomon, Chris Penny & LV

Again aided by a star-studded group of songwriters during the RENAISSANCE album-making process, Beyoncé’s “Alien Superstar” sees the inclusion of her husband for songwriting duties. Alongside other young R&B stars like Lucky Daye, 070 Shake, and Labrinth, Jay-Z earned another writing credit for Bey’s celebrated LP.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation