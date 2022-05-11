11 Songs You Didn’t Know Kanye West Wrote for Other Artists

Already well established within his own art, Kanye West initially started out as a producer for Roc-A-Fella, where produced music for other artists on the label like Cam’ron, Beanie Sigel, and Freeway.

By the early 2000s, West was working with Jay-Z and Common and also writing and producing songs for Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, and more.

Throughout the past two decades, Ye has become one of the most influential artists in hip-hop. An artist, entrepreneur, fashion designer, West has continued to produce and write dozens of songs for and with other artists, everyone from Madonna, Drake, and Christina Aguilera.

Here’s a collection of 11 songs West has written for other artists throughout the past 20 years.

“Some People Hate,” Jay-Z (2002)

Written by Kanye West, Jay-Z, Russell Brenda Gordon, Russell Brian

“You Don’t Know My Name,” Alicia Keys (2003)

Written by Kanye West, Alicia Keys, Ken Williams, Mel Kent, Harold Spencer Jr Lilly, J.r. Bailey

“I Want You,” Janet Jackson (2004)

Written by Kanye West, John Legend, Burt Bacharach, Hal David, Harold Lilly

“Go!” Common (2005)

Written by Kanye West, Common, John Mayer, Linda Lewis

“Heaven,” John Legend (2006)

Written by Kanye West, John Legend, Alexandra Louise Brown, Jessyca Wilson, Milton Bland, Vaughn Stevens

“Comfortable,” Lil Wayne, featuring Babyface (2008)

Written by Kanye West, Jay-Z, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds

“Show Me a Good Time,” Drake (2010)

Written by Kanye West, Drake, Jeff Bhasker, Ernest Dion Wilson

“Holy Water,” Madonna (2015)

Written by Kanye West, Madonna Martin Kierszenbaum, Natalia Keery-Fisher, Mike Dean, Tommy Brown

“Love Yourself,” Mary J. Blige (2017)

Written by Kanye West, Mary J. Blige, Charles Hinshaw, David D. Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., I. Andrews

“Infrared,” Pusha T (2018)

Written by Kanye West, Pusha T, Jay-Z, Robert Manchurian, Andrew Nell

“Accelerate,” Christina Aguilera (2018)

Written by Kanye West, Christina Aguilera, Mike Dean, Che Pope, Ernest Brown, Carlton Mays, Jr., Bibi Bourelly, Ilsey Juber, Tayla Parx, Tyrone Griffin Jr., Tauheed Epps, Kirby Lauryen Dockery