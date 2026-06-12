Paul McCartney Once Called This Track His Favorite Beatles Song “Because It’s So Insane”

In 1970, The Beatles released what is perhaps one of the strangest yet most fascinating songs in their catalog. Originally, “You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)” was recorded in 1967 but was later released with the “Let It Be” single.

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John Lennon got the idea for “You Know My Name” from a telephone book lying around in McCartney’s house.

“That was a piece of unfinished music that I turned into a comedy record with Paul,” Lennon explained to David Sheff. “I was waiting for him in his house, and I saw the phone book was on the piano with ‘You know the name, look up the number.’ That was like a logo, and I just changed it.”

As is true with many Beatles’ songs, “You Know My Name” is really quite repetitive, at least lyrically. The rhythm totally changes, though. The song escalates from rock to mamba to jazz rhythms within just six short minutes. It honestly feels a little like whiplash listening to this one.

“People are only just discovering the b-sides of Beatles singles,” Paul McCartney told Mark Lewisohn of the quirky song. “They’re only just discovering things like ‘You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)’—probably my favourite Beatles track, just because it’s so insane.”

The Story Behind “Let It Be”

“Let It Be” appeared on the A-side of the “You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)” release. Just like its accompanying B-side, “Let It Be” has a pretty unique story to its name as well.

Apparently, this song was inspired by a dream that Paul McCartney had. In the dream, his deceased mother visited the Beatle and gave him a valuable piece of advice.

“In the dream she said, ‘It’ll be all right’, McCartney explained to Barry Miles. “I’m not sure if she used the words ‘Let it be’ but that was the gist of her advice, it was, ‘Don’t worry too much, it will turn out OK.’ It was such a sweet dream I woke up thinking, Oh, it was really great to visit with her again. I felt very blessed to have that dream.”

Since “Let It Be” ended up being The Beatles’ final album title, this message feels particularly symbolic.

Photo by: Ivan Keeman/Redferns