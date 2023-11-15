When you buy through our links we may earn an affiliate commission.

It’s that time of year! You’re shopping around for the perfect stocking stuffers for the musician on your list. This can be stressful, especially for non-musicians. Music equipment preferences can be very personal – how can you be sure what the best gift might be?

That’s why we’ve done the work for you: introducing 13 of our favorite gifts from Sweetwater. We’ve picked out some awesome stocking stuffers for musicians of all kinds that are sure to land you on Santa’s “Nice” list.

Whether it’s a new interface for an aspiring producer, a microphone upgrade for a vocalist or podcaster, or some cool accessories for a guitar player, we’ve got you covered. You can’t go wrong with these great gifts – and did we mention they all actually fit in a stocking?

13 Great Gifts for Musicians That Can Actually Fit in a Stocking

1. Best for Vocalists – Shure SM7dB Active Dynamic Microphone

SPECS

Microphone Type: Dynamic

Dynamic Frequency Response: 50Hz-20kHz

50Hz-20kHz Features: Cardioid polar pattern, built-in active preamp, high-pass filter, 18/28dB boost, preamp bypass switch, presence boost

The Shure SM7B has gained quite a reputation since it came out in the early 1970s. It’s gone through a few iterations over the decades, with the SM7dB being the latest and greatest. This microphone offers incredible versatility, boasting some unique and useful features that can only add to this legendary line’s mystique.

A built-in active preamp ensures the output signal is always strong, and it has a switchable gain boost of +18dB or +28 dB. If you’re looking for the classic sound of the SM7B, the preamp can be bypassed altogether. For EQ it features a dual-tone control with a high-pass filter and presence boost. The presence boost is especially useful for taming bright sources.

For a dynamic microphone, the SM7dB is very versatile. While it’s best known for capturing vocals in music production and broadcast, it sounds great on guitars, bass, and drums, too – it’s a highly underrated mic choice for snare drum recording.

The onboard preamp ensures you always have a strong signal, and the dual-tone control lets you tailor the frequency curve to whatever source you need to capture.

2. Best for Content Creators – Rode Wireless GO II Dual Channel Wireless Microphone System

SPECS

Range: Up to 200m with line of sight

Up to 200m with line of sight Accessories: Windshields, storage pouch, TRS to 3.5mm TRS cable, USB-C to USB-A cable, clothing clips

Are you shopping for a content creator or filmmaker? If you want to help a special someone turn that hobby into a full-time job, the Wireless GO II might be exactly what you’re looking for.

The compact transmitters offer dual ⅛” inputs for connecting lavalier mics, and they come with onboard omnidirectional mics if you want to use less gear. Since they have such a small footprint, they easily attach to a camera mount strap and even work well clipped onto whatever you’re wearing.

Running out of juice won’t be an issue with the USB-C rechargeable battery that offers up to seven hours on a full charge. Battery-saver mode provides even more life when you’re not actively using it.

For on-the-go field work, the Wireless GO 2 is a convenient, affordable choice. The battery offers a good charge lifespan, and the 128-bit encryption is secure and reliable. And with more than 40 hours of storage space on the internal memory, you don’t have to worry about running out of room when everything is rolling.

3. Best for Singer/Songwriters – Focusrite Scarlett Solo 4th Gen USB Audio Interface

SPECS

Bit depth and Sample Rate: 24-bit, 192kHz

24-bit, 192kHz I/O: 2 inputs, 2 outputs

2 inputs, 2 outputs Features: Studio-grade converters, Air Mode adds presence, hi-Z direct input, 120 dB dynamic range, bundled plugin suite

Sometimes, a compact, feature-rich interface is all you need to create great sounds. If you want to boost a budding engineer, songwriter, or producer’s confidence, look no further than the new Scarlett Solo.

Focusrite packed a lot into this 2-in/2-out desktop interface. It offers XLR and ¼” inputs, dual ¼” outputs, and a single headphone out. A loopback function lets you route music from mobile apps into your DAW through virtual inputs, and the hi-Z input means you don’t have to drag a direct box to your sessions.

The converters are similar to those in Focusrite’s high-end RedNet system and boast a 120dB dynamic range. Getting a clean sound is easy, thanks to the 4th generation preamp. Plus, it offers an Air Mode that adds harmonics and an additional high-end boost that simulates the sound of an analog console.

It’s USB-C bus-powered, which helps to reduce excess clutter in your studio space. As if these streamlined features aren’t impressive enough, it also comes with a bundle of plugins that includes Auto-Tune Access, amplifier simulations, virtual instruments, and the Red 2 and 3 plugin suite, in addition to other types of processing.

4. Best for Aspiring Engineers – Universal Audio Volt 2 USB-C Audio Interface

SPECS

Bit depth and Sample Rate: 24-bit, 192kHz

24-bit, 192kHz I/O: 2-in/2-out, MIDI

2-in/2-out, MIDI Features: Vintage Preamp Mode provides tube-like signal dynamics, direct monitoring with no latency, includes software bundle

Universal Audio makes some of the best interfaces on the market. With top-notch conversion, an ergonomic footprint, and enabled access to the best-in-class UA suite of plugins, they’re almost a no-brainer choice.

The Volt 2 is a budget-friendly interface with dual inputs and outputs. Both analog inputs are a take on those in UA’s 610 tube preamp, and Both offer hi-Z modes and a global 48v phantom power.

Switching into Vintage Preamp Mode adds tube-flavored harmonics and saturation to the signal that sounds great on microphone and line-level sources. And if you’re integrating external preamps, you can bypass the Volt so no coloration is added.

For monitoring, the 22-watt headphone amp can drive even high-impedance cans easily. Direct monitoring means that latency concerns are a nonissue, and you can monitor from the interface or DAW.

And this gift just keeps on giving: it comes with bundled software that includes Ableton Live Lite, Melodyne Essential, guitar and bass amp simulations, and the do-it-all Relab reverb.

5. Best for Electric Guitarists – Peterson StroboStomp Mini Pedal Tuner

SPECS

Tuner Type: Chromatic strobe tuner

Chromatic strobe tuner Tuner Format: Pedal

Pedal Features: C0 – A#8 tuning range, .1 cent accuracy, 25 tuning modes, buffered or true bypass switching

Let’s face it – you love the aspiring guitarist in your life, but they could definitely use a tune-up every now and then.

Strobe tuners are regarded as the most accurate type, and now you can bring Peterson’s expert strobe tuning technology to their pedalboard without taking up too much space. The StroboStomp Mini runs on the same technology as their HD model and provides incredible accuracy of +/- .1 cent.

One of the best features is the incredible 25 tuning modes that support all types of instruments from guitar and bass, banjo, and mandolin, as well as offers a number of drop tunings, extended range tunings, and more. Its Concert A reference point can be varied from 390Hz to 490Hz, making it one of the best pedal tuners regardless of the pitch standard being used.

Bypass is selectable between buffered or true, and you can set it to mute or pass audio when engaged. If you want it to be “always on,” a third monitor mode runs in buffered bypass and keeps the display active. Through the Peterson Connect app, you can update firmware and design and organize tuning presets to shorten tuning time.

An ultra-high-definition LCD display with adjustable LED colors means you won’t have visibility problems no matter where you are. Due to its precise accuracy, it’s great for intonating instruments, too, which is why you often see strobe tuners on tech benches and in workshops.



When it comes to tuning technology, Peterson has always been at the top. If someone you know might need a tuner that’s as compact as it is efficient, the Strobo Stomp Mini is the perfect stocking stuffer.

6. Best for Ukulele Players – Snark ST-8 Titanium Super Tight Chromatic All-instrument Tuner

SPECS

Tuner Type: Chromatic

Chromatic Tuner Format: Clip-on contact tuner

Clip-on contact tuner Features: 415Hz-466Hz reference pitch, flat tuning mode, 360-degree LCD display

Clip-on contact tuners have a distinct advantage in that they’re not influenced by sympathetic vibrations or other disruptive environmental elements. This isn’t true for all designs, but it certainly is with the ST-8. Snark went the extra mile and added titanium inside the tuner cabinet and a rubber sound shield on the exterior.

It’s perfect for guitar, bass, ukulele, and other string instruments, with a pitch calibration that ranges from 415Hz to 466Hz. The tuning response is fast, making it just as handy for tuning during a song as it is for tuning between them. Flat tuning mode ensures accuracy for going below standard A440.

Accurate, isolated, sturdy, convenient, and reliable are just some of the things that describe the Snark ST-8. A USB rechargeable battery means you won’t have to worry about button batteries anymore, and the bright display with 360-degree rotation provides perfect visibility no matter how you prefer to use it. It makes a great stocking stuffer, too!

7. Best for Any Guitarist – MusicNomad Premium Guitar Care System – 5-piece Kit

SPECS

Products: Guitar cleaning system includes body cleaner, polish, fretboard conditioner, and protection

Guitar cleaning system includes body cleaner, polish, fretboard conditioner, and protection Benefits: Reusable microfiber cleaning cloths, donation to Musician Advocacy

Reusable microfiber cleaning cloths, donation to Musician Advocacy Best for: Guitar, bass guitar, mandolin, ukulele

Guitar care systems are a secret weapon used by musicians, techs, and luthiers to keep the performance and aesthetic of their instruments as good as possible. Music Nomad’s Premium 5-Piece Guitar Care System might not be as robust as some alternatives, but it’s got everything you need to keep your instrument looking and feeling good.

It includes three different types of cleaning solutions. The Guitar One cleaning solution removes the muck that inevitably builds up on instrument bodies – it can clean, polish, wax, and protect all in a single step.

Pro Strength Guitar Polish restores and maintains the luster of the body and helps it to shine by protecting it all in a silicone and wax-free chemical. Polishes are safe on all types of guitar finishes, including nitrocellulose.

But perhaps the most useful element is the F-One Oil that cleans and conditions the fretboard. Using 100% natural oils in a petroleum and wax-free mixture, it’s safe on all unfinished fretboards, too.

Included are two lint-free microfiber cloths that allow for easy application. They’re washable, and at 16” x 12”, they provide plenty of surface area to cover whatever style of guitar you’re working on.

This guitar care system gives you everything you need to maintain your valued instruments for longer life and better performance. The fact that they donate portions of sales proceeds to Musician Advocacy makes it clear they want musicians to get the best out of their instruments.

8. Great for Guitarists – D’Addario String Care Bundle – Sweetwater Exclusive

SPECS

Best for: Guitar, bass, and other string instruments

Guitar, bass, and other string instruments Includes: Pro-Winder, XLR8 String Lubricant & Cleaner

Pro-Winder, XLR8 String Lubricant & Cleaner Accessories: Pro-Winder accelerates string changes

String life is one of the biggest concerns when it comes to playing guitar or bass. It goes much deeper than simple string changes. By cleaning and conditioning your strings, you make them not just easier to play but extend their life as well.

Included in the String Care Bundle are the most basic things needed to maintain tone, integrity, and life of strings. XLR8 lubricant and cleaner add life and vibrance to strings to keep them at the top of their game, removing dirt and grime that kills tone and slows down flow.

Ideal for stringing both electric and acoustic guitars, the Pro-Winder will quickly prove to be one of the most useful tools in your arsenal. The built-in clipper helps you shave off excess string during changes, and the bridge pin puller makes string changes on an acoustic as easy as possible.

Pulling off a decent string life is one of the top concerns for guitar players when it comes to maintaining their instruments. By taking care of them, you can extend their life and by extension, improve their tone as well.

The D’Addario String Care Bundle has a singular focus: to make your strings as playable as they can be and to extend their life for as long as possible. What guitarist doesn’t want to save time and money and improve their tone while they’re at it? This bundle is hands-down one of the best stocking stuffers for stringed instrument players.



9. Best Budget Pick for Guitarists – Ernie Ball Axis Capo

SPECS

Best for: Guitar

Guitar Material: Rubber and aluminum

Rubber and aluminum Radius: Flat and curved

Capos are one of the most useful guitar accessories. By moving a guitar’s pitch, they allow access to complex keys using simple chords that just aren’t possible without one. While there are an overwhelming amount of options, we think Ernie Ball’s Axis is one of the most versatile and makes a great stocking stuffer for any guitarist.

The dual radius design works equally well with radiused and flat fretboards, providing secure, efficient contact regardless of the fretboard design. It’s so versatile that it even works with fretboard widths that range from extended-range guitars to ukuleles. It’s also wider than most capos and works with up to seven string fretboards.

Intonation is always a concern when it comes to capos, but thanks to precision molded rubber pads that provide even string pressure across the neck. A lightweight design doesn’t add any additional neck weight or introduce any dive.

10. Best Premium Pick for Electric Guitarists – Line 6 HX One Guitar Multi-effects Floor Processor

SPECS

Pedal Type: Digital multi-effect

Digital multi-effect I/O: 2-in/2-out, MIDI, USB, USB-C

2-in/2-out, MIDI, USB, USB-C Features: 268 effects, 128 presets, looper, expression control, switchable bypass, adjustable input impedance

The reputation of Line 6 multi-effects has come a long way over the years. From humble origins as a staple of many beginners’ gear arsenals, Line 6 has grown to a highly respected brand in its own right through its embrace and implementation of the latest modeling technologies.

Now, their HX line is regarded as some of their best gear to date. The series comes in many iterations, and the HXOne is a small floor unit that punches above its weight class for sheer versatility.

With a staggering amount of sounds inside this pedalboard-friendly stompbox, you won’t have any problems finding your sound. It boasts over 250 effects from the HX engine that works like a regular pedal, with one effect active at a time. 128 preset slots let you save and easily recall them.



For a multi-effect that offers so many sounds, the interface couldn’t be more user-friendly. Each effect is dialed in through three control knobs, and a dual purpose Tap/Flux switch gives access to additional layers of settings and tap tempo functionality. And with adjustable input impedance, it’s tailor-made to work with all types and styles of pickups.



Robust I/O provides stereo inputs and outputs, MIDI in and out/thru, and a USB-C port that lets you update the firmware as needed and grants access to Line 6’s HX One Preset Librarian for storing, organizing, and sharing sounds with the vibrant community of effects enthusiasts. Bypass is selectable between true and buffered/DSP, so it fits nicely in with however your pedalboard is configured.

The Line 6 HXOne will be sure to please guitarists of all genre preferences and experience levels. If you want to stuff your loved one’s stocking with something extra special this year, you can’t do much better than this amazing multi-fx pedal from Line 6.

11. Best for Rock Guitarists – MXR Duke of Tone Overdrive Pedal

SPECS

Pedal Type: Analog overdrive

Analog overdrive Controls: Drive, Tone, Gain, Overdrive/Boost/Distortion switch

Drive, Tone, Gain, Overdrive/Boost/Distortion switch Features: Collaboration between MXR and Analog Man

The Prince of Tone and its sonic daddy, the King of Tone, are two of the most revered overdrive pedals in the boutique guitar effects world. Designed in direct collaboration with Analog Mike from Analog Man and venerated pedal giant MXR, the Duke of Tone puts multiple overdrive options into a mini pedal format that slides easily into any pedalboard layout.



It’s got the 3-knob control setup of most overdrives with gain, tone, and volume. But the real tone shaping comes via the 3-way selector switch.

With the versatile overdrive the Analog Man Tone series is known for, an uncolored boost with enough headroom to stack with any additional style of overdrive and high-gain distortion, you won’t have any issues integrating it into your existing gain pedal architecture. All settings work well regardless of your choice of guitars and amplifiers.

Collaborations between established pedal manufacturers and boutique builders have become popular in recent years, and the Duke of Tone is one of the shining examples of why they exist in the first place. And regardless of how you dial it in, you can run it at 18v for even more clarity and headroom.

12. Best for Experimental Musicians – Boss RC-1 Loop Station Looper Pedal

SPECS

Pedal Type: Looper

Looper I/O: Stereo in/out

Stereo in/out Features: –

BOSS’ RC line is pretty much the shining example of what looper pedals are capable of. It’s not just great for guitar but works equally well on bass, synths, keyboards, and even vocals with the right setup.

The layout consists of mono and stereo connections, which goes a long way when it comes to adding it to your existing pedal chain. A 24-segment LED readout changes colors and rotation speeds that indicate the mode and status that you’re working in. A single-level control sets the overall output volume.



Looper pedals can be understandably tricky to use, and with the RC-1 BOSS aims to reduce those headaches to provide a seamless experience that focuses on ease of use and efficiency. An external footswitch input allows for more real-time use. Onboard memory retains the last phrase recorded to it, a great help when using it for songwriting.

13. Best for Silent Guitar Practice – Fender Mustang Micro Headphone Guitar Amp

SPECS

Amplifier Type: Headphone Amp

Headphone Amp Wattage: 30 milli-watts

30 milli-watts Features: 12 amp models, 13 effects, adjustable EQ, Bluetooth connectivity, rechargeable battery

Amps have gotten smaller, but that doesn’t mean they have to skimp on features. The Mustang Micro is a combination headphone amp and USB interface that offers 12 of Fender’s GTX amplifier models and 13 effects models, so you won’t have any issues quickly dialing in your favorite tones on the go.

Audio from mobile devices can be streamed through Bluetooth, though it only works with hardwired headphones. But through the ⅛” input, it accepts studio-grade headphones and even in-ear monitors!

The rechargeable battery provides 4-6 consecutive hours of operation on a single charge. But it also doubles as a USB-C interface, so if you want to quickly lay down ideas, all it takes is connecting it to your computer. It works well as a backup for live performance, too, as you can just connect it, dial in your sound, and not have to worry about lengthy setup times.

Conclusion

Shopping for the musician in your life can be tricky. But it doesn’t have to be.

As the number one online distributor of music gear in the world, Sweetwater is offering a host of great deals this holiday season. These are just some of our favorite stocking stuffers, but there are plenty more amazing gifts for musicians available at Sweetwater.com!

Thanks to modern technology, big things come in small packages. Gone are the days of flimsy dollar-store stocking stuffers – so no matter whether you’re shopping for a singer, guitarist, podcaster, or even experimental musician, Sweetwater has got you covered with the perfect gift to make this holiday their best yet.