6 Best Home Recording Studio Packages of 2023

If you are just getting into home recording or are looking to expand or upgrade some of your gear, you have a decision to make. You can either buy the pieces separately (which will cost you tons of time and money), or you can do the smart thing and pick up a home recording studio package.

Bundles offer the benefit of adding multiple pieces of gear at once and are normally more cost-effective. In this article, we'll share some of our favorites. (Spoiler alert: our top pick for the best overall home recording studio bundle is the Universal Audio Apollo Twin X DUO Heritage Edition and Neumann TLM 103).

But everyone has different needs and requirements. So, we chose our favorite home recording studio package options across a variety of categories to help you find the right home recording studio kit for you.

Now, check out our list of the best home recording studio bundles and pick one up today so you can get to what matters the most - making music!

Best Home Recording Studio Packages

1. Best Overall – Universal Audio Apollo Twin X DUO Heritage Edition and Neumann TLM 103

SPECS

Best For: Recording high-quality audio

Recording high-quality audio Included Gear: Audio interface, Universal Audio plugin suite, large diaphragm condenser microphone, headphones, microphone stand, pop filter, XLR cable

Audio interface, Universal Audio plugin suite, large diaphragm condenser microphone, headphones, microphone stand, pop filter, XLR cable Features: Best-in-class converters and preamps, access to UA plugin suite

If you’re looking to upgrade the lifeblood of your digital audio system - the audio interface - this is one of the absolute best bundles available. Not only do you get incredible conversion and UA’s Unison preamps, but you also get access to their coveted plugin suite, which requires UA hardware to run.

It also comes with a Neumann microphone and all the accessories needed to get going right out of the box. This includes all the accessories to use the microphone as well as Sennheiser headphones.

The interface is only two channels, but the quality can’t be topped. The price point is the biggest concern here, as it comes in at just under $2,500. Whether you’re upgrading your system or building one from the ground up, this is a solid home recording studio bundle to form the baseline of your recording workflow.

SPECS

Best For: Tracking live sources

Tracking live sources Included Gear: Microphone, shockmount, stand, pop filter, cable

Microphone, shockmount, stand, pop filter, cable Features: XLR/USB output, low-noise

Rode’s NT1 cardioid condenser microphone is a popular choice for home studios, and this 5th-generation model offers a lot of value. It has hybrid outputs, meaning it’s just as good at tracking live instrumentation like a solo musician playing acoustic guitar as it is for podcasting and content creation.

The onboard Resolution Preamp provides a low noise floor and clear signal to feed whatever is next in the chain. What’s more, onboard DSP lets you add compression, gating, and high-pass filtering to reduce the need for plugins.

It’s affordable enough for beginners but useful enough for seasoned veterans. Most mics don’t offer the level of control this one does, and the included accessories let you plug in and start using it right away.

3. Best for Tracking – PreSonus AudioBox 96 Studio Hardware and Software Recording Bundle

SPECS

Best For: Budget recording

Budget recording Included Gear: Audio interface, PreSonus Studio One DAW, Studio Magic plugin suite, M7 condenser microphone, headphones

Audio interface, PreSonus Studio One DAW, Studio Magic plugin suite, M7 condenser microphone, headphones Features: Compact interface, plugin suite compatible with any DAW, versatile microphone and headphones

PreSonus is one of the big players in the home recording equipment market, and this well-rounded home recording studio bundle comes with all the necessary elements of a project studio setup. The AudioBox USB 96 is an affordable, small-footprint audio interface that can capture audio up to 96kHz audio.

It comes with the Studio One Artist recording software, which has become one of the most popular digital audio workstations on the market. With the Studio Magic plugin suite, you get applications from respected manufacturers like Brainworx, Lexicon, and SPL. If you happen to use another brand of recording software, you can run the plugins in whatever your preferred choice is.

You also get the M7 condenser. It’s got a 40Hz-18kHz frequency range and can handle loud sources, up to 136dB SPL. HD7 studio headphones balance high resolution and tuning for the most accurate response. They’re comfortable enough to wear on long sessions and have an extended bass response that makes them great for mixing.

SPECS

Best For: Acoustic room treatment

Acoustic room treatment Included Gear: Four-pack of bass traps

Four-pack of bass traps Features: 1’x1’x2’ dimensions

It’s often overlooked, especially in home studio environments, but room treatment is one of the most important aspects of building out a recording space. It affects everything from mix decisions to production efficiency.

Home and project studios are often created in rooms with less-than-ideal dimensions, which makes controlling low-end frequencies a nightmare. There is a lot of misinformation about how to handle room treatment that floats around, making understanding it as someone that’s new to the concept or still getting going even more confused.

When it comes to room treatment, Auralex is one of the best. This four-pack of bass traps lets you outfit your room to handle bass frequencies properly by addressing room nodes, standing waves, and resonance peaks that occur in spaces that aren’t specifically designed for audio recording.

They’re easy to install and come in three different color variations to fit whatever aesthetic you’re going for. Bass traps are the starting point when it comes to professional room treatment, and you can’t go wrong with Auralex.

5. Best for Monitoring – ADAM Audio T7V with Stands and Cables

SPECS

Best For: Professional studio monitoring

Professional studio monitoring Included Gear: Studio monitors, monitor stands, cables

Studio monitors, monitor stands, cables Features: 7” powered reference monitors, adjustable monitor stands, TRS to XLR cabling

Looking for a home recording equipment package for monitoring? This bundle from ADAM Audio provides professional audio quality at a reasonable midrange price point.

At the center of it are the T7V 2-way active studio monitors. With a 7” low-end driver that extends down to 39Hz, you won’t have to worry about the bass frequency loss that usually accompanies monitors marketed for home studios.

The tweeters go up to 25kHz and have a dispersion pattern that is a take on the High-Frequency Propagation waveguide used in ADAM Audio’s S Series line. This means you don’t have to be glued to a singular listening position to be able to monitor consistently.

Adjustable, free-standing stands let you integrate them into your room setup easily, and XLR to TRS cables let you plug and play. If you’re looking for studio monitors with the intent of not having to upgrade anytime soon, these are it.

6. Best for Beginners – Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Studio 4th Gen Recording Bundle

SPECS

Best For: Budget recording needs

Budget recording needs Included Gear: Audio interface, microphone, headphones, XLR cable, plugin suite

Audio interface, microphone, headphones, XLR cable, plugin suite Features: 2-channel interface, 3-month Splice Sounds plugin access

Some want to build out a recording setup without investing too much money or time in product research. Focusrite makes some of the best audio gear for beginners, and this bundle includes some of the most important pieces of hardware for a home studio.

The clear, detailed 2i2 interface preamps are updated from previous versions; the converters are designed after Focusrite’s RedNet line and have 120dB of dynamic range. But it’s the additional features like switchable Air Mode, Auto Gain, and Clip Safe that optimize input levels and adjust output if it’s at clipping levels, respectively. Dynamic Gain Halos gives you a quick and accurate readout of input and output levels, and Loopback lets you route audio from apps through virtual inputs.

Plus, you get an incredible suite of included software featuring Ableton Live Lite, Pro Tools, and more.

This is the perfect home recording studio package for beginners or those who just need something simple. It’s great for music production and podcasting, and the Scarlett condenser mic and studio headphones make this Focusrite bundle easy to start working with out of the box.

Best Home Recording Studio Packages Buyer's Guide

Home recording studio package bundles come in multiple variations, so no matter what you’re looking for, there is a good chance you will be able to find one that’s perfect for your recording setup. But regardless of the bundle you need, there are some things to look for when you’re shopping around.

Utility

The first step is to identify what you’re looking for in a recording package. With as many as there are offered across different product categories and distributors you want to be as specific as possible.

This doesn’t mean you shouldn’t leave room for consideration. For example, if you’re looking for a mic, you might find one bundled with a mic stand. Or you might find one that’s a full vocal production bundle with a microphone stand, cables, pop filters, and so on.

Consider the utility you need out of a home recording studio package, identify other necessities, and do research to find out what the options are.

Value

Value is a subjective concept, but if you’re going to invest in a recording bundle, regardless of price point, it’s important to assess the value it brings to your setup. Sometimes, it’s direct value, where everything that comes with the purchase is immediately useful. Or it could be indirect value, where you don’t necessarily need the other items but can still put them to good use.

Bundles do come at a price break versus buying each piece individually, and some offer better cost savings than others.

Budget

Budget is the most stringent thing to consider when shopping for gear. We all work within our financial limitations, and virtually no one shopping around for the best home recording studio package has a blank check to fill out.

This means identifying your budget constraints is the first step toward narrowing down the best home recording studio package for you, regardless of what your needs are. Once you’ve taken that step, you can filter out search results to only present items that are in your price range.

Accessories

One of the main reasons to consider a recording package is the additional accessories that come with it. These are deliberately selected to add extra value to the main item and usually come at a price discount. They also let you start using the equipment faster after purchase.

Expandability

Expandability is important for two reasons. It reduces the amount of upgrades you have to continue making to your system, and it helps to future-proof your setup so that when you outgrow certain pieces of gear or something becomes obsolete it reduces the headaches of replacing it. Consider your plans for expanding your system in the future.

Warranties and Manufacturer Product Support

It’s a worst case scenario mindset, but the reality is that gear breaks down from use, abuse, or gets damaged in shipping. This is where purchase failsafe methods like warranties, manufacturer, and distributor support can be a lifesaver.

Reviews

While product reviews, especially those written by the average consumer, should be taken with some level of skepticism, they do provide a good consensus on how users feel about a product. Why they selected and purchased it in the first place, how they’re using it, what they like about it…and what they don’t.

These are all key factors in sentiment toward the efficacy of a purchase, and this can be especially true when it comes to music gear. Musicians can be notoriously selective when it comes to the brands and products they use, and this makes for a great barometer when you’re shopping around for a home recording studio package.

So, make sure to incorporate reviews into the buying process. If you’re really considering purchasing a specific piece of equipment, read them across different platforms and distributors. It’s time-consuming and can be downright boring, but it’s part of the shopping process that can help reduce buyer’s remorse down the road - or eliminate it altogether.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What do I need to set up a recording studio at home?

You can set up a recording studio at home with just a few pieces of gear. First, you’ll need a computer with enough processing power to support audio production, but with how far even the most baseline computers have come, you probably already have one that will do fine.

Then, you need an audio interface. The type you should get is dependent on your needs, but most home recording setups do fine with a simple two-channel interface. If you’re creating beats or making electronic music, you’ll want an interface with MIDI I/O and a MIDI controller to streamline the process, though it’s not required.

And if you are recording vocals or live instruments, you’ll want at least one good condenser or dynamic microphone, a mic stand, and an XLR cable to connect it to the audio interface. These are the basic components of a home recording studio setup, and you can expand as needed.

Can you get studio-quality recordings at home?

While nothing can completely recreate the quality of recording in a professional studio, home recording technology has come a long way.

It's now possible to get release-quality recordings from gear aimed at the home and middle-range professional recording market.

What matters most isn't the fear you're using but how you use it. Employing proper recording techniques is what matters most. Either way, regardless of the gear you're using, you can produce studio-quality recordings at home.

Do I need a mixer for home recording?

Mixers are almost extinct in modern recording environments. This is especially true when it comes to home recording and project studios.

The need for a mixer is based on the recording system design. But most aren't centered around mixers anymore, they're centered around audio interfaces.

This is obviously different if you're working in an all-analog environment, but do you need one? The answer is no.

Conclusion

Home recording studio packages provide a lot of benefits beyond just cost savings. The combination of products is designed to serve a specific purpose, to address the concerns of the home studio owner.

If you're a beginner looking for a bundle to get started recording in your home studio, look no further than the Focusrite Scarlett 2i2 Studio 4th Gen Recording Bundle. More experienced engineers looking for the cream of the crop would do well to grab the Universal Audio Apollo Twin X DUO Heritage Edition and Neumann TLM 103, which includes everything you need to set up a top-notch recording studio of your own.

These bundles are a great way to get started recording music at home. By investing in them you're not just saving money, you're adding to your setup pieces of gear that are specifically selected to serve a function in the home recording studio ecosystem.

And in doing that, you make the gear acquisition process easier so you can focus on what really matters - making great music!