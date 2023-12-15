How to Watch an Encore Presentation of ‘CMA Country Christmas’

An encore presentation of CMA Country Christmas will air at 10 p.m. ET next Wednesday (December 20) on ABC, the Country Music Association announced on social media. “Fa-la-lamazing news,” the organization wrote, urging followers to “Cozy up with your family and friends” for a repeat telecast.

In its original airing Thursday (December 14), the 14th annual CMA Country Christmas brought holiday cheer with a star-studded lineup, including Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis, Jon Pardi, and more. Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood hosted and also performed. It was a night of can’t-miss yuletide spirit and music.

Fa-la-lamazing news! 🤩 Cozy up with your family and friends for an encore presentation of #CMAchristmas on Wednesday, Dec. 20 at 10/9c on @ABCNetwork! Mark your calendars! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/3cVkiC9iEm — CMA Country Music (@CountryMusic) December 15, 2023

Those who don’t want to wait until next week to watch the encore presentation are in luck: CMA Country Christmas is available to stream now on Hulu and Disney+.

Highlights from CMA Country Christmas

The holiday celebration featured many classic Christmas songs alongside a few contemporary Yuletide hits. Perhaps the oldest song of the night was also one of the biggest highlights, as Lainey Wilson and Zach Williams joined forces for “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

“Christmas music makes you feel at home,” Wilson said ahead of the performance, in which the duo did an upbeat rendition of the 114-year-old spiritual song. “It’s pretty similar to country music. It tells a story. I’m so excited that I get to do this with Zach Williams. I’m a big fan of his and I love his version of this song so it’s gonna be pretty fun.”

Yearwood and Grant provided many highlights during the event. They are expert hosts and helped bring the holiday spirit to viewers everywhere. However, their performances were even better. The two amazingly talented singers teamed up for “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Joy to the World.” They brought award-winning violinist Lindsey Stirling in for the latter.

Husband and wife duo The War and Treaty also delivered a stunning performance. They sang the 1963 holiday classic “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home),” originally recorded by Darlene Love.

CMA Country Christmas delivered all that and more.

