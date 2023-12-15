Lainey Wilson Reacts To Performing at ‘CMA Country Christmas’ With Zach Williams

With a little over a week to go before Santa starts to make his rounds, country stars like Lainey Wilson, Amy Grant, Trisha Yearwood, Zach Williams, and numerous others took over Nashville for the 14th annual CMA Country Christmas. Hoping to celebrate by spreading some Christmas cheer, the special did more than that by sharing a lineup of singers and songs that seemed to perfectly encompass the holiday season. Filmed in front of a live audience, Wilson not only dazzled with her signature bell-bottoms, but her duet with Williams garnered praise from fans and even the singer herself.

Videos by American Songwriter

Aired Thursday (December 14), Wilson and Williams proved themselves top talents in country music. And sharing her excitement about the chance to sing at the CMA Country Christmas special, Wilson posted on social media, writing, “Had a blast performing “Go Tell It On The Mountain” with @zachwilliams for #CMAChristmas.”

[Get Tickets Now To End 2023 With Lainey Wilson Live]

Had a blast performing “Go Tell It On The Mountain” with @zachwilliams for #CMAChristmas. If you missed it, you can watch it on demand now on Hulu / Disney+ or tune in to the encore airing on Wed, Dec. 20 at 10/9c on ABC. https://t.co/uLAD429Csa — Lainey Wilson (@laineywilson) December 15, 2023

For those missed the first airing of the Christmas concert, Wilson has you covered, adding, “If you missed it, you can watch it on demand now on Hulu / Disney+ or tune in to the encore airing on Wed, Dec. 20 at 10/9c on ABC.”

[RELATED: Watch: Lainey Wilson and Zach Williams Wow With “Go Tell It on the Mountain” at ‘CMA Country Christmas’]

Fans React To Wilson-Williams Performance

Looking at what fans said about Wilson’s performance with Williams, comments included, “Excellent upbeat kicking version of “Go Tell It On The Mountain” with a full orchestra and fantastic band.” Another person wrote, “Kinda cool that the crowd stood when Lainey came on stage. Also, I don’t know who the bass player was, but she absolutely owned the musical arrangement.” And another fan praised both singers, “Love the upbeat of Go Tell It on The Mountain!!! Zack and Lainey done a fabulous duo!!!!!”

Getting a chance to speak with People before their performance, Wilson took a moment to gush over Williams and revealed how he was a big part of her Christmas. “I’ve been a fan of yours for a really long time, and getting to do ‘Go Tell It on the Mountain’—which, I grew up going to Baskin Baptist Church, and every single year around this time, this is what we would sing.”

As mentioned above, CMA Country Christmas can be streamed on both Hulu and Disney+.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images